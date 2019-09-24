120 new cybersecurity jobs announced in Belfast by Silicon Valley firm

Contrast Security will create up to 120 jobs at its new cybersecurity facility in Belfast over the next three years.

Northern Ireland’s cybersecurity sector is set to expand further with the arrival of Contrast Security.

The Silicon Valley-based firm will create up to 120 jobs at its new development and delivery centre in Belfast. The centre is part of the company’s international expansion, allowing it to serve companies worldwide in key areas such as financial services, e-commerce, retail, insurance, healthcare, enterprise IT and technology.

‘We have ambitious plans to expand our footprint across Europe and the team here in Northern Ireland will be crucial to helping us achieve this’

– ALAN NAUMANN, CONTRAST SECURITY

The company’s software security platform is built to allow software developers to easily and quickly write secure software, and to protect running and currently deployed applications from data breaches. The technology includes sensors that work inside applications to uncover vulnerabilities, prevent data exfiltration and secure enterprise assets.

The new jobs in Belfast will be generated over the next three years, contributing nearly £4m annually in additional salaries to the area once fully operational. Invest NI has offered £786,500 towards the development.

Alan Naumann, CEO of Contrast Security, said: “Access to experienced professionals, strong technical universities, and the proximity to our European customer base makes Northern Ireland the right choice for this new centre. We are very grateful for Invest NI’s support to help make this happen.

“There are 30 million developers worldwide and our job is to enable them to easily deliver software that is inherently secure and built to withstand sophisticated attacks. To do this, we have ambitious plans to expand our footprint across Europe and the team here in Northern Ireland will be crucial to helping us achieve this.”

Alastair Hamilton, CEO of Invest NI said: “Cybersecurity is one of the greatest challenges facing the public, private and third-party sectors. In today’s digital world every major company across almost every industry is building software to empower the digital experiences consumers expect.

“As more products and services are procured, delivered or operated via the internet, the risk of security breaches by well organised, highly motivated criminals increases daily.

“The new centre will include an R&D team of software developers to help create new innovative products, along with sales and marketing teams to support the company’s European growth plans.”