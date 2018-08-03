Want to know what jobs are available to graduates?

The future is bright for graduates. Cheryl Cran takes a look around the world to highlight a selection of the hottest jobs for graduates right now.

What an exciting time to be a new graduate – right in the middle of an employee market. This means companies are in a war for talent and are looking to find educated people who are eager to work and ready to bring new energy, just like you.

Job openings are at a two-decade high, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and that’s good news for the droves of graduates in 2018.

Anecdotally, companies continue to lament about how difficult it is to fill positions for highly skilled workers.

All of the current conditions bode well for new graduates, and the options for jobs are at an all-time high.

The demand is global, which means you could have the opportunity to live and work in a new country as well as gain valuable experience and knowledge to set you up for a long-term successful future.

Industries that are hungry for talented new grads include: technology, insurance, finance, healthcare, robotics, accounting, not for profits and many more. Here are some jobs that could be yours:

Software developer in Barcelona for a major accounting firm

X-ray technologist for a large hospital in New York

Global sales analyst in the UK

Mobile game developer in Istanbul

Software engineer for a global sales solution company in San Francisco

Engineer jobs in multiple companies in multiple countries

Healthcare account executive in Charlotte

Brand marketing in Colorado

Customer service for major sports brand

The key is to think beyond the degree and to look into the future. The job you take as soon as you graduate is only the beginning of your future trajectory.

New grads also need to look at education as a lifelong journey – it doesn’t end with graduating with a degree.

In addition, right now it is a very positive and promising time to graduate into a great job market and you want to prepare for potential shifts in the market. Think of the skills you gather now as paving the way for possibilities that you cannot even know about yet.

By the year 2025, there will be jobs that haven’t even been created yet and, as a lifelong learner, you have the opportunity to be ready to maximise your skills now so that you can be ready for those new jobs as they are created.

This is truly an exciting time and you have the great advantage of graduating in a competitive job market. The future is bright and you can succeed in multiple job opportunities. Tthe hardest job you will have is choosing the right company and the right culture for you.

By Cheryl Cran

Cheryl Cran is a future-of-work expert and author of The Art of Change Leadership: Driving Transformation in a Fast-Paced World.