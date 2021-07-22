Up to 100 tech jobs announced at new Shannon manufacturing site

The Shannon manufacturing site is expected to open in 2022, creating up to 100 new jobs.

PPG and OLED Material Manufacturing are creating up to 100 high-tech jobs as part of a multimillion-euro investment at a new Shannon manufacturing site.

This site will facilitate the production of energy-efficient materials to meet the growing organic light emitting diode (OLED) market demand.

Operations will commence in 2022, as regulatory approvals and facility renovations are still being completed. It is expected these will take up to 12 months.

lighting technology companyOLED Material Manufacturing, which is a subsidiary of Universal Display Corporation (UDC), will produce its UniversalPHOLED product onsite in partnership with Industrial paints, coatings and materials company, PPG.

PPG is the exclusive manufacturer of UniversalPHOLED emitter materials, and the company has been producing OLED materials for UDC for two decades.

Austin McCabe, director, OLED Material Manufacturing Limited, said: “Leveraging UDC Ireland’s presence, the site’s infrastructure and the Mid-West region’s top-level talent, we are excited about the new Shannon facility. Together with our long-term partner, PPG, this multi-million-euro investment will expand the global manufacturing footprint for UDC’s proprietary state-of-the-art phosphorescent emissive materials to meet the substantial growth forecasted for the OLED market.”

The companies’ expansion into the Irish market is being supported by IDA Ireland, whose CEO, Martin Shanahan commented: “This decision by OLED Material Manufacturing and PPG to invest in Shannon demonstrates the companies’ confidence in the availability of a skilled and talented workforce in the Mid-West Region. This announcement is further evidence of IDA Ireland’s continued commitment to winning jobs and investment for regional locations.”

Gerry Cahill, PPG plant manager, Shannon, said he was thankful for the support of IDA Ireland, and added: “This project will bring a broad spectrum of jobs, a large number of which are highly skilled, to the Mid-West region…The expansion into Ireland with the addition of the Shannon facility shows confidence in not only the UDC-PPG partnership but also in Ireland as a place in which to invest and do business.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD, welcomed the partnership, calling it “a welcome boost to the Mid-West region.”

Varadkar added: “It will make a significant contribution to Shannon and the Irish economy in terms of job creation, investment and innovation. Technology is one of the fastest-growing sectors here in Ireland and globally, and I wish the team continued success.”