20 new jobs announced for Limerick’s Hybrid Technology Partners

The company plans to create 55 additional jobs over the next three years, with roles including IT managers.

Hybrid Technology Partners, the technology consulting and services company based in Limerick, today (12 May) announced the creation of 20 new jobs. The expansion comes on the back of a new partnership with Priority Software, a global enterprise resource planning (ERP) business.

The partnership will see Hybrid Technology Partners become the authorised Irish reseller for Priority Software, which provides tools to manage organisations’ end-to-end business operations and facilitates remote working through cloud-based technology. It is used across manufacturing, wholesale distribution, biomedicine and wider healthcare industries, among other sectors.

As a result of the partnership, 20 jobs will be filled in the coming year and a further 55 jobs are planned to open up over the next three years. The roles include IT and senior IT managers, as well as ERP implementation managers.

Hybrid Technology Partners is headquartered in Limerick and has offices in Dublin. It works with small to medium-sized businesses across Ireland, providing end-to-end technology approaches for simplifying business processes. The company’s clients include Supermac’s, Limerick GAA and Steeltech Sheds.

Paul Browne, CEO and founder of Hybrid Technology Partners, said: “Now, more than ever, businesses need software that will allow them to continue delivering their products and services, as well as adapting to the recent surge in remote working.

“As such, the Irish market is now primed and ready to implement digital transformation, and we’re pleased to be able to offer this to Irish businesses. We’re excited to be recruiting at a time when the economy is facing significant challenges in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and are proud to be able to play our part to support the IT and business sector.”

David Greenlees, managing director for UK and Ireland at Priority Software, added that Hybrid’s “skilled and experienced team” was a driving factor in the partnership. “This initiative is an integral part of our strategic expansion in the region, and furthers our commitment to Irish companies contemplating the move to ERP to grow their business,” he said.

For more information on the new jobs, visit Hybrid’s careers page here.