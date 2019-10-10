100 new medtech jobs announced for west of Ireland

Celebrating 25 years in business, Complete Laboratory Solutions (CLS) will be recruiting for the new positions over the next two years.

Today (10 October), Complete Laboratory Solutions (CLS) announced the creation of 100 new jobs, which will be based at its facilities in Galway as well as client sites around Ireland.

The new roles will come to fruition over the next two years, contributing to Galway’s expanding medtech sector.

The privately-owned contract laboratory is celebrating 25 years in business, after setting up in 1994 in Ros Muc, Connemara, and expanding to a second facility CLS MedPharma in Galway city in 2008.

The company currently employees a workforce of 191, catering for a portfolio of more than 600 Irish and international clients.

Of the new positions due to be rolled out, 78 will be based at CLS MedPharma and will focus on the management of new and existing projects in microbiology and analytical analysis.

CLS Ros Muc water and environmental services will be recruiting 18 environmental science graduates and food microbiologists, while the remaining four positions will cover new appointments in marketing, sales and finance.

CLS MedPharma is a solutions provider for medtech, biopharma and pharmaceutical clients, while CLS Ros Muc caters for the equivalent services to environmental and food clients.

Regional boost

Speaking at the Med in Ireland event today at the RDS in Dublin, Minister of State for Trade, Employment and Business, Pat Breen, TD, said: “The news of 100 new jobs is fantastic for Connemara and the west region.

“Complete Laboratory Solutions has been a long-established name in the region since 1994 and has built a reputation as a great employer. The company is also acknowledged as a leading service provider in the pharma sector, providing expertise to deliver world-leading medical innovation.

“Today’s milestone announcement by CLS is a very positive reinforcement of our position in the global pharmaceutical and medical testing sector.”

Deirdre Glenn, life sciences director at Enterprise Ireland, added: “Driven by highly innovative companies such as Complete Laboratory Solutions, Ireland is now recognised globally as a major centre of excellence for medical technology.”