MSD announces 170 jobs for its new facility in Carlow

Pharma giant MSD will build a new standalone manufacturing plant in Carlow, next to its existing facility.

MSD is set to create 170 new jobs in a brand-new factory due to be built in Carlow, with recruitment starting right away.

The standalone manufacturing plant will be built next to its existing facility in the town and will produce vaccines and biologics to meet the growing global demand for its medicines. There will also be an expansion of warehouse and laboratory services at the site.

The pharma company has already had phenomenal growth in recent years, with 350 jobs at a new biologics facility in Dublin announced earlier this year and a massive €280m expansion announced in May 2017.

The latest investment is set to bring the number of MSD employees in Carlow to approximately 600. It is intended that the new manufacturing operations will commence in 2023.

MSD is one of Ireland’s leading healthcare companies and currently employs approximately 2,000 employees across its current operations in Carlow, Cork, Dublin and Tipperary. It’s first Carlow facility, which opened 10 years ago, was the company’s frist vaccines facility outside of the US.

Ger Brennan, managing director of MSD’s Human Health business in Ireland, said the company is delighted to be able to announce this further expansion of the company’s footprint in Ireland. “MSD’s continued investment in Ireland is due to continued access to highly-skilled employees as well as collaborative partnerships with Government and third level institutions.”

Karin Shanahan, senior vice-president of global biologics and sterile operations at MSD added that the decision to invest further in Carlow is a real testament to the talent of the current Carlow team.

The new jobs announced includes roles in a range of areas including science, manufacturing, quality, biotechnology and supply chain.

Regarding the announcement, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said MSD has gone from strength to strength. “The Government, through the IDA, is committed to supporting and expanding the presence of multinational companies in the regions.”