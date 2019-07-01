All Advice People Employers Jobs
Natus Medical announces 25 jobs at new distribution centre in Galway
Jobs
Dungaire Castle, near Gort, Co Galway. Image: EcoPic/Depositphotos

Natus Medical announces 25 jobs at new distribution centre in Galway

3 hours ago71 Views

25 job openings at Natus Medical include roles in manufacturing, engineering, customer service, finance and supply chain.

This morning (1 July) Natus Medical announced that it will be expanding its operations in Gort, Co Galway, with the official opening of a new distribution centre located in the IDA Business Park.

The new centre will be a 22,000 sq ft expansion of its existing Gort facility, bringing the site’s size to more than 66,000 sq ft.

The company also announced that it will be hiring 25 more employees to support the facility expansion in the coming months, with further plans to increase the workforce from 125 to 200 employees within three years.

The new jobs cover a variety of roles, including in production, quality, regulatory, manufacturing, engineering, customer service, finance and supply chain.

Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Natus has a global workforce of 1,800 employees, who provide medical devices and services used for the screening, treatment and monitoring of common medical conditions in newborn care. The company also provides devices and services for hearing issues, balance impairment, neurological dysfunction, neurosurgery and sleep disorders.

Sean Langan, vice-president of global operations for Natus, said: “The opening of this new distribution centre marks an important milestone for the Gort facility. This expansion is a significant vote of confidence in the local team which will increase our manufacturing and distribution footprint significantly in Ireland.”

Jonathan Kennedy, CEO of Natus, commented: “Our Gort facility is an essential part of the Natus global manufacturing and distribution network, and this expansion will allow us to grow in a location that offers an advanced infrastructure, a high-performance culture and top-level talent.”

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Natural Resources, Community Affairs and Digital Development Seán Canney, TD, said he was “delighted to see additional employment opportunities being created in regional towns like Gort”.

The Independent politician pointed out that Natus is already a substantial employer in Gort and said he wishes the company “every success in the future”, as these jobs “will be of substantial added benefit to the local economy”.

IDA Ireland executive director Mary Buckley was similarly pleased and congratulated the company on its announcement. “It’s great to see the progress made by Natus Medical leading to the opening of this modern new distribution centre. This investment demonstrates strong commitment by the company to its Gort facilities and shows how a global company like Natus can operate and grow successfully from a regional location,” she said.

If you are interested in a career with Natus, you can browse its new job openings here.

Dungaire Castle, near Gort, Co Galway. Image: EcoPic/Depositphotos

Kelly Earley
By Kelly Earley

Kelly joined Silicon Republic in June 2019, after spending two years specialising in everything related to Daniel O’Donnell and Fair City at DailyEdge.ie. Despite the fact that she has the same taste in music and television as a 65-year-old woman from rural Ireland, she’s actually quite interested in tech.

More from careers

Natus Medical announces 25 jobs at new distribution centre in Galway
Dowds Group announces almost 70 jobs in Northern Ireland
Natus Medical announces 25 jobs at new distribution centre in Galway
We’re hiring! Want to join an evolving technology news team?
Natus Medical announces 25 jobs at new distribution centre in Galway
Need a change? These 8 companies all have great tech jobs on offer
Natus Medical announces 25 jobs at new distribution centre in Galway
US travel tech firm Deem to create 50 new jobs in Dublin

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading