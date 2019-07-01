Natus Medical announces 25 jobs at new distribution centre in Galway

25 job openings at Natus Medical include roles in manufacturing, engineering, customer service, finance and supply chain.

This morning (1 July) Natus Medical announced that it will be expanding its operations in Gort, Co Galway, with the official opening of a new distribution centre located in the IDA Business Park.

The new centre will be a 22,000 sq ft expansion of its existing Gort facility, bringing the site’s size to more than 66,000 sq ft.

The company also announced that it will be hiring 25 more employees to support the facility expansion in the coming months, with further plans to increase the workforce from 125 to 200 employees within three years.

The new jobs cover a variety of roles, including in production, quality, regulatory, manufacturing, engineering, customer service, finance and supply chain.

Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Natus has a global workforce of 1,800 employees, who provide medical devices and services used for the screening, treatment and monitoring of common medical conditions in newborn care. The company also provides devices and services for hearing issues, balance impairment, neurological dysfunction, neurosurgery and sleep disorders.

Sean Langan, vice-president of global operations for Natus, said: “The opening of this new distribution centre marks an important milestone for the Gort facility. This expansion is a significant vote of confidence in the local team which will increase our manufacturing and distribution footprint significantly in Ireland.”

Jonathan Kennedy, CEO of Natus, commented: “Our Gort facility is an essential part of the Natus global manufacturing and distribution network, and this expansion will allow us to grow in a location that offers an advanced infrastructure, a high-performance culture and top-level talent.”

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Natural Resources, Community Affairs and Digital Development Seán Canney, TD, said he was “delighted to see additional employment opportunities being created in regional towns like Gort”.

The Independent politician pointed out that Natus is already a substantial employer in Gort and said he wishes the company “every success in the future”, as these jobs “will be of substantial added benefit to the local economy”.

IDA Ireland executive director Mary Buckley was similarly pleased and congratulated the company on its announcement. “It’s great to see the progress made by Natus Medical leading to the opening of this modern new distribution centre. This investment demonstrates strong commitment by the company to its Gort facilities and shows how a global company like Natus can operate and grow successfully from a regional location,” she said.

