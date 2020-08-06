Digital solutions company Neueda announces 230 new jobs for Belfast

Amid a £20m investment, Neueda will be hiring for software engineers, digital transformation professionals, cloud solution experts and salespeople.

Neueda, a digital solutions company based in Belfast, has today (6 August) announced a £20m investment and 230 new jobs for the region.

The jobs will be supported by Invest NI, which said that the company has experienced major revenue growth in the past number of years. To accommodate its further expansion, Neueda recently moved to a new building in Lanyon Towers. However, its employees continue to work from home due to Covid-19.

Northern Ireland’s economy minister Diane Dodds announced the investment, saying that “Neueda is a Northern Ireland company to be proud of”.

“It was established in Belfast in 2006 and has grown exponentially since then,” she said. “This current expansion is a renewed commitment to its Belfast headquarters and sends out a clear and unequivocal message that Northern Ireland is very much open for business.

“The jobs will be created in a sector which our economic recovery plan has identified as an area where Northern Ireland can lead. The digital sector currently underpins many other sectors and has the potential to grow rapidly, providing more and better paid jobs.”

Dodds added that the jobs will generate more than £10m in additional annual salaries to the Northern Irish economy.

Neueda will be hiring for software engineers, digital transformation professionals, cloud solution experts and salespeople, among others.

Its chief operating officer, Paddy O’Hagan, commented on the pool of “local talent” as the Neueda team expands.

“Our vision is to significantly grow our customer base outside Northern Ireland and this investment will give us the resources we need to achieve this ambitious growth strategy,” O’Hagan said. “We hope to drive sales in the US, [UK], mainland Europe and eventually into Asian markets where we see an abundance of opportunities for our services.”

Kevin Holland, CEO at Invest NI, said that since beginning to work with Neueda in 2012 when it employed just nine people, the company has taken part in its scaling programme and will now expand to more than 450 staff members.

“With a first-class management team and a clear vision for the future, Neueda is an excellent example of how a local company with the drive, strategy and ambition to grow, can become a well known leader in its field,” Holland said.

