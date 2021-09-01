Donegal HR software company Nvolve announces 20 new jobs

Letterkenny’s Nvolve, which has offices in Donegal, India and New York, will double its workforce to focus on future growth.

Donegal-based tech company Nvolve has announced plans to create 20 new jobs. The digital learning and HR software company is doubling its workforce in a bid to support its global expansion plans.

Headquartered in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, the company has offices in London, India and New York. Many of the new roles will be based in Letterkenny, though there will also be options for hybrid and remote working.

The roles will primarily be in marketing, support and sales.

Barry Harper, founder and CEO of Nvolve Group, said that today’s jobs announcement would have a positive impact on the company’s growth. “Our laser-like focus on helping companies with deskless workforces (such as those in manufacturing or logistics) digitally transform their employee learning, engagement and communications has helped us become [a] market leader in this space in a very short space of time.”

Nvolve’s services are used in more than 35 countries worldwide, and its software suite is available in 12 languages. Founded in 2015, it counts Coca-Cola, Culina Logistics, Iceland, Cadbury and Quorn Foods among its clients.

Harper said that the 20 new staff members would join a company with “a great culture” where “every employee has a voice”.

He added: “Nvolve Group has always placed the delivery of tangible value at the centre of everything we do, ensuring that our customers see an instant impact in terms of their return on investment whether that be in reduced costs, increased productivity or a substantial improvement in their ability to attract and retain their own employees, which is a real challenge and problem at the moment for most companies.”

Nvolve will soon host its second annual Workforce Excellence Conference which takes place virtually on 22 and 23 September. The conference features several international speakers who will give talks on employee learning, engagement and communications. Last year’s conference had over 3,000 attendees from across the globe.

Tickets for this month’s free, virtual event are available here.