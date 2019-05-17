Poppulo to create 125 software jobs in Cork

Irish multinational Poppulo is growing rapidly in Ireland and the US.

Up to 125 high-value software jobs are to be created in Cork by Irish tech company Poppulo.

The employee communications software company is creating the roles in engineering and R&D, and there will also be sales and marketing positions.

The expansion is supported by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, through Enterprise Ireland.

A parallel expansion in the US will bring Poppulo’s total workforce to more than 400 within three years.

It currently employs 200 people – 163 in Cork and 37 in Boston – and it said previous jobs announcements have all been delivered on ahead of target.

Transforming workplace communications

Founded by Irish tech entrepreneur Andrew O’Shaughnessy, Poppulo’s software is helping to transform workplace communications and engagement in more than 100 countries. More than 30pc of the largest employers in Europe and 20pc of the largest employers in the US are Poppulo customers. Customers include Unilever, Bank of America, Nestlé, Johnson Controls, Rolls-Royce and almost half the world’s top pharma companies.

O’Shaughnessy said that while Poppulo is rapidly growing its global customer portfolio and expanding its base in the US, he was delighted to be in a position to create high-value jobs in Ireland.

“Enterprise Ireland has been with us from the start when we were a handful of people and they’re just as committed to our success as we scale. Supporting homegrown, successful indigenous companies so that they can scale is incredibly important,” he said.

Earlier this year, the US private equity firm Susquehanna Growth Equity invested €30m for a minority stake in Poppulo, which O’Shaughnessy said would help the company accelerate its international expansion plans in a sector that is now recognised as critical to business success.

“The companies and organisations who are winning know how absolutely critical internal communication is not only for employee engagement but also in terms of recruitment and retention – and ultimately the bottom line,” said O’Shaughnessy at the time.

Enterprise Ireland executive director Kevin Sherry said: “Enterprise Ireland has worked closely with Poppulo, both in Ireland and internationally, since its establishment.

“It is a great example of an Irish company, headquartered here in Cork with a clear global ambition, that is building scale and expanding its reach internationally while growing its base of high-quality jobs in Ireland. Through its commitment and investment in innovation, Poppulo has successfully positioned itself to be a global leader in internal communications software.”

The expansion was welcomed by the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD.

“As an Irish multinational, Poppulo is rooted in innovation and progression. The company’s continuous investment in Cork shows its commitment to the local area and its talented workforce,” she said.