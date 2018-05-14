All Advice People Employers Jobs
Want to work at a robotic process automation lab?
Jobs
Jonathan McKidd, head of digital operations and robotics at Bank of Ireland. Image: Connor McKenna

Want to work at a robotic process automation lab?

9 seconds ago5 Views

Many people are focused on what jobs automation could take away, but they should be looking at the exciting new jobs that will be created.

Automation is a major part of the future of work. It will change the way we work, the jobs we have, the way we recruit and the way we interact with our colleagues.

And more importantly, it’s part of the ‘future of work’ that’s no longer in the future – it’s already here.

But the mere mention of robotics, AI and automation in the same sentence as working life can make people panic a little. Will I still have a job in the future? Will automation make my skills obsolete?

However, we at Siliconrepublic.com have previously discussed the importance of not panicking about the future of work and the jobs that may be eradicated by automation.

In fact, automation is set to have a much more positive effect on the world of work, starting with job creation instead of destruction.

It’s all well and good to simply say that jobs will be created. But you might want to know specifics. What kind of jobs will be there? How can I get one of those jobs?

Well, remember when I said the future of work is already here? It is, and so are a number of those new jobs.

Bank of Ireland has one of the largest team of accredited robotics programmers in Ireland with a team of approximately 130 professionals looking after 70 robots with plans to grow the team to about 200 by the end of this year.

Johnathan Kidd is head of digital operations and robotics at Bank of Ireland. He spoke to Siliconrepublic.com about the kind of skills you would need to work in a robotic process automation lab.

Hiring Now

“You have to understand technology. You don’t have to be a software developer, you don’t have to have any particular expertise as a starting point,” he said.

Of course, additional tech skills such as C# programming skills or a background in AI will be a bonus.

However, Kidd wanted to point out that those coming in would learn a lot in the lab itself. “We don’t expect everyone to have those [skills] coming in day one,” he said.

From processing to robots

Automation can seem like a scary prospect, especially for those who haven’t come from a background in AI.

However, Niamh O’Driscoll is currently a programme manager within digital operations in the automation lab, but she didn’t come from an AI or programming background.

She said that anyone who is interested in a career in robotic process automation should be curious and want to ask questions about why things are done a certain way. “You have to be really inquisitive,” she said.

“Interpersonal skills are really important because you’re going out to loads of different people.”

Because AI can include everything from automated cars to robotic process automation, there is a wide scope of industries in which you can work.

Kidd advised potential candidates to understand the area that they want to work in. “Don’t underestimate the knowledge that you have already,” he said.

“If you understand banking, or you understand technology or you understand process analysis, all of that stuff is going to be useful when you’re coming into robotics.”

Jenny Darmody
By Jenny Darmody

Jenny is the Careers Editor at Siliconrepublic.com, although she prefers to be known as Careers Overlord. When she’s not writing about the science and tech industry, she’s writing short stories and attempting novels. She continuously buys more books than she can read in a lifetime and pretty stationery is her kryptonite. She also believes seagulls to be the root of all evil and her baking is the stuff of legends.

More from careers

Want to work at a robotic process automation lab?
Bank of Ireland and NDRC to help finance professionals get into fintech
Want to work at a robotic process automation lab?
Design thinking: Where creativity and commercialism collide
Want to work at a robotic process automation lab?
Want a job in AI? Check out these 9 companies hiring right now
Want to work at a robotic process automation lab?
What are the hottest tech jobs in Limerick?

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading