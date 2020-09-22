Simply Blue Energy announces jobs at new Cork headquarters

Early-stage marine project developer Simply Blue Energy has announced plans to create eight jobs at its new headquarters in Blackrock, Co Cork.

Simply Blue Energy has announced plans to move its headquarters from Ardmore in Co Waterford to Cork. It is also expanding its team by creating eight new jobs.

The company is an early-stage marine project developer of sustainable floating wind, wave energy and low-impact aquaculture projects.

It is seeking qualified offshore engineers, environmental scientists, marine specialists and project managers for its new office, which will be located in Blackrock, Co Cork. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company is hiring with a blended approach to remote working, which will involve some work at the office for certain roles.

Simply Blue Energy recently hired Dr Val Cummins as operations and Ireland projects director for its new Cork headquarters. The company now has 30 staff between its operations in Ardmore, Newquay, Pembrokeshire, Edinburgh and Oregon.

It is currently involved in a joint venture with Total to develop an initial 96MW floating wind project off the coast of Pembrokeshire.

Managing director and co-founder of Simply Blue Energy, Sam Roch-Perks, said: “Cork harbour is the gateway to our Emerald floating wind project proposed in the vicinity of the Kinsale gas field.

“With excellent port and dockyard facilities and an ecosystem of maritime skills and services, we anticipate the future development of the harbour as an internationally significant hub for floating offshore wind, which has influenced our decision to locate here.”

The company’s plans to expand were welcomed by Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath, TD, who is based in Cork.

“The highly skilled jobs in Simply Blue Energy are an indicator of the growth potential of offshore wind as part of the new Green Deal for Ireland,” McGrath said.

The Irish Government’s Climate Action Plan is aiming to have 70pc of the country’s electricity generated from renewable sources by 2030, while the European Green Deal, which was announced last December, will work towards a carbon-neutral continent by 2050.

Since Simply Blue Energy was founded in 2011, the company has been developing energy and low-impact aquaculture projects, including floating wind and wave energy projects, and developing sustainable salmon farms.