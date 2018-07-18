Are you an empathetic person? If so, this may be the perfect job for you

It may seem like everyone and their dog is trying to hire software developers, but don’t underestimate the importance of soft skills in helping you land a role at some of the most prestigious tech firms around.

There are probably a lot of people out there who find themselves regretting that they didn’t go into an area like computer science or similar STEM fields.

These types of jobs are frequently touted as some of the hottest career areas around due to the dynamic work, lucrative salaries and the types of employers eagerly seeking applicants in those fields.

One look at the slick offices, well-stocked snack fridges and myriad employee perks available at successful tech firms will surely whet the appetite of any worker out there, inspiring some regret about not jumping on the STEM train when you had the chance. Yet what if empathy was the key to landing a job at one such firm?

Slack is a workplace messaging app and is reportedly the fastest-growing business application of all time, and at its Dublin office it is eagerly seeking applicants who are collaborative and can empathise with their colleagues and co-workers alike.

“What we look for in an ideal sales candidate is a range of skills from operational, analytical and communication skills,” explained Paul Kilfeather, a recruiter at Slack. Kilfeather also highlighted the need to have “a track record of success selling to the different segments and markets they might work with” as well as a “a huge focus on customer satisfaction.”

Personality really does make all the difference, and these traits aren’t ones isolated to those well-versed in Java or C++.

“People who work at Slack who are smart, humble, hard-working and collaborative tend to be really successful here,” added Phil Watson, manager of mid-market sales at Slack “So if you can show us that you have displayed those attributes in the work you’ve done in the past, I think you’ll be really successful.”

As well as all these aforementioned perks and benefits, Slack can offer successful candidates the opportunity to learn and grow through mentoring and career development. In fact for Bernie Carrol, manager of the business development team at Slack in Dublin, it’s one of her favourite parts of the job.

“I actually enjoy recruitment most about my job, so really getting to know new people and really driving the growth of the team at Slack in Dublin, and having new faces start on the floor and really building their careers through coaching and mentoring”.

For more information, check out the interviews with the team members at Slack in full.