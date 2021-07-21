Sports-tech platform Strava to expand with new Dublin office

Strava has already hired 10 people for its new Dublin base and plans to double its local headcount.

Strava, the social platform for sports and fitness, has announced plans to open an office in Dublin and create several new jobs.

So far this year, the company has hired 10 employees for its new Dublin base across its product, design, engineering and community management teams.

It said that it plans to double its local headcount and it is currently recruiting for roles including creative operations manager, senior cloud engineer and regional customer relationship management marketing specialist.

The company already has more than 275 employees at its San Francisco, Denver and Bristol offices. Its expansion into Ireland, which is supported by IDA Ireland and the Government, comes following a period of rapid growth.

“Expanding in Dublin is a great opportunity for our growing company to become a technology leader in Ireland and the EU,” said Michael Horvath, Strava CEO.

“Proximity to our UK office and our large and highly active European athlete community ensures our Ireland-based team will make huge contributions toward fulfilling our mission and sustaining our company culture.”

Dónal Travers, head of technology, consumer and business services at IDA Ireland, said Strava’s decision to set up a base in the country is “very welcome” and will add to the cluster of sports-tech companies operating here.

“Ireland remains a stable and highly predictable investment location for high-growth companies due to our deep talent base and access to the EU market,” Travers added.

More than 88m people from 195 countries use Strava’s mobile apps and website to track running and cycling activity, and analyse and share performance data.

“The Dublin office will bring more of the European and international athletic perspective into our product as we grow locally and continue building a brilliant experience for our athletes globally,” said Andrés Roughan, who is trust and safety support manager at Strava and the company’s first employee hired in Ireland.