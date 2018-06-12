Blockchain services firm Wachsman to create 50 new jobs in Dublin

Wachsman is expanding its Dublin team as it offers a new suite of services.

PR agency Wachsman is to create 50 new jobs by 2019 in its Dublin offices, as it expands its current service offering beyond PR and event management.

The company today (12 June) announced that it is launching a strategic advisory group centred around blockchain technology.

New blockchain venture

The group will be led by former senior vice-president of the technology investment banking group at Jefferies, Michael Chang, who will take the role of managing director. Former vice-president and blockchain strategy lead for JP Morgan’s Blockchain Center of Excellence, Franklin Bi, will support Chang in the role of associate director.

The advisory group will provide blockchain advisory and consulting services to Wachsman’s existing clients as well as both publicly traded and private companies worldwide.

The company is looking to fill 50 roles across an array of departments within the next two years, in areas such as PR, operations and strategy, based out of its Dublin office in The Digital Hub.

A world-changing technology

CEO David Wachsman said: “We have exceeded our clients’ expectations with world-class public relations support, and many of them have asked us to do more for them.”

He added that blockchain expertise is a major area of interest for client companies. “With the experience and expertise that Michael and Franklin share, we now have the talent to offer a wider range of services. Subject-matter expertise in this world-changing technology is extremely valuable, so we’re proud to have attracted some of the brightest minds in blockchain to lead our new strategic advisory group.”

Wachsman Ireland managing director Emma Walker said: “Ireland continues to be the destination of choice for the world’s leading technology companies. Ever since we established our European headquarters in Dublin last year, we have seen the national ecosystem thrive. As one of the largest blockchain services firms in Ireland, we hope that today’s announcement will further signal Ireland’s potential as a global blockchain hub and we look forward to welcoming many more to this burgeoning community.”

Companies such as Dash, CoinDesk and Crypto Valley Association are among those included in Wachsman’s varied portfolio.

