Online retail company creates 200 jobs in Galway
Galway city. Image: Milosz Maslanka/Shutterstock

Online retail company creates 200 jobs in Galway

2 hours ago

Wayfair to mark its upcoming 10th anniversary in Galway with the announcement of 200 new jobs.

Wayfair has announced it will create 200 jobs in the west of Ireland alongside its plans to expand its Galway business.

The e-commerce company set up shop in Galway city in 2009 and now, to mark its upcoming 10th anniversary in the west of Ireland, Wayfair is expanding its operations and offering a number of positions for a ‘virtual workforce’ in the region as well as office-based roles.

Wayfair currently employs more than 400 people in its European HQ in Galway. Minister of State Seán Kyne, TD, said this expansion in Galway reflects the wealth of skills in the west of Ireland. “That companies like Wayfair have chosen Galway as a hub for their European operations is a boost not only for Galway but for the west and the Atlantic Economic Corridor,” said Kyne.

Wayfair’s launch of its new virtual workforce means the e-commerce giant is committed to creating a virtual employee experience for staff who will work remotely from their homes around the region. Liz Graham, vice-president of sales and service at Wayfair, said the launch of the virtual workforce in Ireland will enable the company to “tap into an even broader talent pool and provide new employment opportunities to a wider range of highly qualified candidates”.

The roles available in Galway are in a range of areas including customer service, inbound sales, finance, supplier operations, business analysts, recruitment and training.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said he’s delighted at the news of Wayfair’s expansion. “Our ability to support the expansion of major companies like Wayfair illustrates how regions can provide businesses with the relevant expertise required for such operations.”

The online retailer currently operates customer service centres in Massachusetts, Maine, New York, Utah, Texas, Germany and Ireland. At the end of June 2018, the company had generated $5.7bn in net revenue in the previous 12 months.

