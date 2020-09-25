Software company Workvivo announces 100 new jobs for Cork

On the back of massive growth during Covid-19, Workvivo will be hiring for engineers, software developers and more over the next three years.

Workvivo, the workplace communication software company, has announced 100 new jobs for its headquarters in Cork.

The company plans to expand its 35-person team to 135 over the next three years. Speaking to Siliconrepublic.com, Workvivo CEO John Goulding explained that his team will be hiring “across all disciplines”, including engineers, software developers and people in customer experience and sales and marketing.

Workvivo was founded in 2017 by Goulding and Joe Lennon in Douglas, Co Cork. Due to the recent pivot to remote working during Covid-19, Workvivo said that its digital communication platform for businesses has undergone “significant growth”. In the past year, its user base has grown by 200pc, with 40pc of its total customers having joined the platform since March 2020.

The start-up now has customers in 47 countries. Its Irish clients include Bus Éireann, Irish Rail, University College Cork and Woodie’s. It has international customers including Telus International, Seneca Entertainment and Cubic Telecom, among others. By 2021, the company aims to have 1m employees using its platform.

The jobs announcement was made by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, TD, who said that Workvivo is “offering firms new workplace options in uncertain times”.

“The Workvivo story is testament to the ability of indigenous Irish companies to make an impact on a global scale,” Martin added. “Workvivo founders John Goulding and Joe Lennon are very committed to Cork and Ireland, and I look forward to seeing their business grow and expand over the coming years.”

Goulding said that in today’s remote working world, it is more important than ever that companies have access to the “right communication technology for the workforce”.

“Bringing the workplace culture to life and engaging the workplace now becomes something you need to be able to do digitally and this is exactly what Workvivo is excited about helping organisations with.”

Jennifer Melia, manager of high-potential start-ups at Enterprise Ireland, added that her team has worked with Workvivo over the past three years and its ability to scale is a “superb example of the growth possibilities for Irish entrepreneurs”.

Workvivo’s expansion comes on the back of recent injections of investment. It secured €14.7m in Series A funding in May and Zoom founder Eric Yuan made a ‘major investment’ in the start-up last November.

Speaking to Siliconrepublic.com earlier this year, Workvivo co-founder and CTO Lennon said that Covid-19 has led to a drastic increase in the focus on internal communications within companies.

“We’re also seeing the competition in the space heat up quite dramatically in recent months,” he added. “The demand for solutions in communications technology is incredibly high right now and this is driving a lot of innovation.”