Battery manufacturer Xerotech to hire 70 in Galway expansion

Galway-based battery systems manufacturer Xerotech plans to hire 70 new staff over the next six months. The company said it is growing in response to increased demand for electrification in the non-road mobile machinery market, in areas such as construction, mining and agriculture.

Xerotech has acquired three additional units in the Claregalway Corporate Park, where its design centre is currently based. The company will now be spread across 50,000 sq ft, including two dedicated units for fully automated serial manufacturing lines and a third to provide space for new hires.

It will be recruiting across injection moulding, computer numerical control (CNC) machining, sheet metal fabrication and welding, production machinery design, and automation and robotics.

Xerotech was founded in 2015 by CEO Dr Barry Flannery. “Xerotech’s location in Claregalway has been a fantastic operating base as direct motorway access and being outside of city traffic gives us a huge catchment area for recruitment,” he said.

“We are scaling and ramping as fast as possible despite the challenges of quarantines, visa restrictions and general business disruptions.”

In addition to the Claregalway expansion, Xerotech is also finalising its selection of a green-field site in the Athenry area of Co Galway. This will be the location of its European gigafactory complex, which will initially cover more than 250,000 sq ft.

The complex is expected to come online in 2024. Xerotech said it will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity 20-fold with a highly automated manufacturing environment.

“We’re able to see into the future to a certain extent as we receive manufacturing forecasts and project requests from original equipment manufacturers long before products are even announced,” Flannery said.

“There is a massive shift underway right now with virtually every single manufacturer in the world building fully electric equipment prototypes and looking for battery systems. There is zero doubt now that electric vehicles, of all types, are going to dominate this decade and, ultimately, this century. It’s a great time to be in the battery business.”

