How this biotech graduate became a business analyst at Accenture

What can someone who studied biotechnology expect from Accenture’s graduate programme? Edel Browne, now an analyst at the firm, explains.

Edel Browne joined the Accenture graduate programme having studied biotechnology at NUI Galway, where she also completed her master’s in tech innovation.

Here, she talks about getting the opportunity to train in India and to continue nurturing her passion for life sciences as a buisness and technology integration analyst.

‘Employees at every level of experience have a voice and are empowered to use it’

– EDEL BROWNE

With the Accenture graduate programme, are you now working in your desired industry?

I’m definitely in my desired industry with Accenture. Throughout my time at university, I was always passionate about combining my interests in science, business and healthcare. My current role allows me to do that on a daily basis. The projects I get to work on are at the cutting edge of innovation within these industries, so it’s very well suited to my background and interests going forward.

What drew you to Accenture when you were seeking work as a graduate?

The broad range of industries and opportunities at Accenture really drew me to apply to the graduate programme. There is a rapidly growing life sciences practice in Ireland, which I am lucky enough to work in, and the opportunity to work with global leaders in life sciences and healthcare was very appealing to me personally. I also really value the opportunity to learn about different industries and work with people from a broad range of backgrounds and experiences, so was delighted to join the team!

What expectations did you have before you began the programme?

As with all new jobs, the first day was full of nervous excitement. But it was great to meet a very friendly group of recent graduates who were all in the same position – eager to get started! Prior to joining, I was expecting the environment to be fast-paced and very exciting. But having the opportunity to travel to India for training within two weeks of joining surpassed all expectations.

What duties and responsibilities were you given initially?

Following training in Dublin and India, I began further specialist training within the life sciences practice and then joined my first project. This was an amazing opportunity as I got to visit and work in the headquarters of a global pharmaceutical company, assess their processes and work with the team on bringing these to the next level of digital transformation.

Did the scope of your work change as the programme progressed?

Throughout my time at Accenture there have been many opportunities for growth and development, as well as challenging myself with new tasks and greater responsibility. The scope of my role has continued to be in the life sciences sector since joining, which I really enjoy. I have been given increased levels of responsibility, greater levels of interaction with clients and mentorship to continue building my career around my interests, which is great.

Can you describe a typical day in your role?

It’s true to say that every day really is different, so it’s tricky to describe a typical one. I get the opportunity to work with many different colleagues globally and at different levels of seniority every day, often on a number of different projects and initiatives. At the moment, my role involves working with clients in the pharmaceutical industry to digitise their processes. This can have the knock-on effect of allowing them to deliver better outcomes for patients globally. So, every day is a rewarding one.

How do your responsibilities compare to more experienced employees’?

One of the great things about working at Accenture is that employees at every level of experience have a voice and are empowered to use it. As a result, I’ve had the opportunity to share my ideas and perspectives with more experienced employees. This has led to responsibilities to lead teams and work with a variety of clients. I would say the level of support from more experienced employees to those on the graduate programme is very reassuring and welcoming, particularly in the first few months when finding your feet.

Do you feel more prepared for working life after completing this programme?

Applying to the graduate programme has been a really positive step in my career. It has been a challenging but very rewarding experience so far, with lots of opportunities for growth and development. Gaining experience in such a global and professional environment has been very beneficial and has made me very organised and detail-oriented in my approach to work.

Why should someone apply to the Accenture graduate programme?

I would encourage anyone with an interest in working in a fast-paced, innovative environment to apply to the various streams of the graduate programme. There are several roles on offer in areas such as consulting, technology, analytics, cybersecurity and software engineering. I applied through the business and technology integration stream. I’ve really enjoyed the experience so far and would strongly encourage anyone thinking of applying to go for it.