From Italy to Ireland: ‘Dublin is a fast-paced city without being overwhelming’

Yahoo’s Vincenzo Garambone shares his experience of relocating from Italy and what he likes best about living and working in Dublin.

Relocating for work is always a big change to go through. Software engineer Vincenzo Garambone first relocated from his hometown of Grassano in Italy to the capital city Rome more than 400km away.

He made this move in 2012 after secondary school to continue his education in computer science, joining a one-year software engineering course. After this, he became an instructor at a company that offered bootcamp courses.

In 2019, Garambone relocated again in the hopes of having a career experience abroad. He moved to Dublin to join Yahoo, where he currently works on large-scale, international projects as a software engineer.

‘Your culture and life experiences are nothing if not shared with the rest of the world’

– VINCENZO GARAMBONE

What’s your hometown like?

I am from a very small town in Basilicata, southern Italy, very close to the beautiful and unique city of Matera – the third-oldest continuously inhabited human settlement in the world and European Capital of Culture in 2019.

What makes this region of Italy amazing is the number of different sights in a relatively short distance. For example, you could travel one hour from my town and relax at the beach, hike on the Apennine, or explore ancient towns full of traditions and, obviously, have amazing food!

It’s pretty common for young people to move to other major cities in Italy for school, then decide whether to go back home and start a career there or hop around the world – the latter being my case!

What were the biggest challenges of relocating?

Since I left for Rome after high school, I was already used to living far from home, so the main challenge I experienced after my move to Dublin was adapting to speaking English every day.

There are small cultural differences in communication to be aware of as well. For example, how to precisely interpret the usage of the word ‘grand’ in Ireland.

What are the major differences between Rome and Dublin?

Compared to Rome, where I lived for about six years, Dublin manages to be a fast-paced city while not being overwhelming. The fact that it attracts so many people from anywhere around the world makes it an amazing place to be.

You’re able to develop connections with people you would have never met otherwise. The pub and music scene is also excellent – there’s always a concert to go to or a new hidden gem to find.

How does your working life and other supports help to make you feel at home?

When I first joined I got a lot of support from the company for my relocation, while in my day-to-day life I’ve always had the privilege to work with amazing people that were there for me when I needed them and vice versa.

What do you like most about your adopted home?

I feel that I’ve found real, long-lasting and sincere friendships. I am definitely grateful for the welcome I received in Ireland.

What advice would you give to others who are thinking of relocating for work?

Bring something from your country, town or region with you, while embracing the lifestyle and traditions of where you’re settling in.

Your culture and life experiences are nothing if not shared with the rest of the world. Be open and enjoy the craic!

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.