How this account manager honed in on an adtech career

Àngela García Martos talks to us about how she ended up at Integral Ad Science and how her past experience influences her current adtech role.

Àngela García Martos’ professional interests have always been in the tech industry. “I have always had an interest in understanding how new technologies work and how they evolve in different business areas,” Martos says.

With an educational background in international business, economics and big data for business, García Martos says that her studies have helped her gain a broader understanding of how these subjects intertwine in specific businesses and sectors, ultimately helping her figure out what interests her most profesionally.

Along her career journey she has held various roles such as account manager, inbound success coach and mentor, which have provided her with a range of skills that she uses everyday, such as communication and relationship management, as well as experience using reporting tools and specific query platforms.

Today, García Martos is a senior associate technical account manager at Integral Ad Science (IAS). Here she tells us about her career journey.

What brought you to your current job?

Before joining IAS, I was working as an inbound success coach at Hubspot. Even though I really liked the company, I saw options to grow within the technical field within IAS, which has always been my goal.

During the interview process at IAS, some of the things that made me decide to take the job were the transparency and communication, the quality of people I was able to meet and the product.

What were the biggest surprises or challenges you encountered on your career path and how did you deal with them?

I would say that recently, I have been able to take more control of what I wanted to be doing professionally and decided to look for a role that allowed me to continue growing in the areas I feel more passionate about.

I remember having that mixed feeling, I was comparing pros and cons, reviewing my short-term and long-term career goals, internal career development and gut feeling as well. From my experience, I am really happy with the decision I made to move forward.

‘Always do your best to add value with what you have to offer’

Was there any one person who was particularly influential as your career developed?

I think in my case it hasn’t been one particular person, it has been all the people I have had the chance of working with, from clients to teachers, managers and definitely colleagues within my work experience. I have always liked to look at things from the perspective of what I have learnt.

When I have been working with very talented people, I have learnt from them, when I had leaders that motivated me and worked by example and principles I have looked up to them. My partner has always supported me and encouraged me too and from the experiences that haven’t been that good, it’s very important to recognise that you can learn a lot from them.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

What I enjoy most about my job is the people I work with and the managers. I love the quality of people and the job environment. And of course, I am constantly learning something in a technical field which is very important for me, as I really like adtech.

What aspects of your personality do you feel make you suited to this job?

In terms of personality, I believe it is my curiosity, humbleness, structure and hard-working nature.

What can people expect from career progression in this industry?

In terms of career progression, there are a huge range of options that will suit different profiles. From product, sales, engineering, data science, technical management to training, human resources and talent acquisition are just a few examples.

I have been a technical account manager for just over a year and during that time I have had the chance to progress in terms of knowledge, participating in projects and working cross-functionally with other departments too.

What advice would you give to those considering a career in this area, or just starting out in one?

Adtech is evolving very fast and constantly innovating in product offerings. I find that very interesting, seeing how technology itself progresses. My advice would be to find a position where you feel that you would like what you do, take every opportunity to gain experience during your journey and always do your best to add value with what you have to offer.

