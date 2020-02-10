From Chennai to Citywest: One employee’s ‘seamless transition’

Having moved from Chennai to Dublin with Fidelity Investments five years ago, Kaarthik Janakiraman reflects on his Irish journey so far.

When he moved to Dublin from Chennai five years ago, Kaarthik Janakiraman was met with a “green ambience” and “very warm and welcoming people”.

Janakiraman is now a senior manager in trade operations at Fidelity Investments, based at the company’s Citywest Business Campus. Here, he tells us how his employer helped him navigate a “seamless transition” from India to Ireland.

Where are you from and what’s it like there?

I’m from Chennai, on the east coast of India. It’s a busy, colourful place with lots of cultural heritage.

How long have you been in Ireland?

I moved to Dublin from Chennai nearly five years ago.

What prompted your decision to move here?

As part of Fidelity workplace planning, in 2015 I was given the opportunity to move to Ireland to train and work.

What’s your role in Fidelity Investments?

I’m a senior manager in trade operations, which supports finance transactions for our customers across the globe.

How would you describe your working environment?

Fidelity Ireland is a very friendly environment with highly talented people. There are multiple avenues to collaborate and improve through innovation and outside-the-box thinking.

Career progression via mobility and coaching programmes is also fully supported from leadership and people managers, as well as professional accreditation support.

What do you like most about your job?

I enjoy the highly complex financial activities with opportunities to interact directly with clients, as well as managing global teams across different locations for process, performance and career development.

Was it difficult to adjust to living and working in Ireland?

No, right from the day I landed in Dublin I met many kind, friendly people, both in and outside of work, which helped me to mingle with the culture. It was a seamless transition, professionally and personally.

What surprised you about moving to Ireland, if anything?

The clean and green ambience and very warm and welcoming people.

How does your working life help to make you feel at home here?

Fidelity’s flexible work options along with the opportunity to take part in Employee Resource Groups support both a good work-life balance and an inclusive workplace culture.

Also, programmes like the employee referral scheme and events for family such as Bring your Child to Work Day encourage involvement of family and friends.

What do you like most about your adopted home?

Ireland is a low-stress, high-energy place.

It has so much to offer for family enjoyment, from castles, magnificent gardens and wide-open spaces to breath-taking natural scenery, pleasant weather, public transport and quality educational options. The list goes on.