Juhi Shrivastava, data analytics consultant at PwC, feels confident in the open and diverse culture at PwC.

For graduates of computer science and related fields, there are plenty of job opportunities out there.

This is especially true in light of the steps we’ve been taking towards the future of work, where we’ll need a talented workforce skilled in understanding, working with and applying data.

But it’s not always obvious what route you should take once you’ve left college, or what it’s really like to work at one of the many companies that are hiring.

To help give you some insights into daily life as a data scientist, Siliconrepublic.com spoke to Juhi Shrivastava, a data analytics consultant at PwC.

Having typically focused more on projects in neural networks before starting with PwC, Shrivastava finished her DCU master’s degree hoping to dive deeper into data-driven work.

And thankfully, her graduate role helped her do just that. “PwC has helped me and provided me with the platform that I really get to work on cutting-edge technologies,” she said.

Speaking about other parts of her job that she enjoys, Shrivastava discussed the exciting and fast pace of work at PwC, delivering outputs for a range of clients that continues to expand.

“PwC has a plethora of new and diverse clients which are looking out for new technologies to be developed,” she explained.

In terms of working life, a company’s culture should be built around diversity and inclusion, striving to make the entirety of its staff feel safe, comfortable and content. Shrivastava has had a positive experience of the culture at PwC, describing it as “very open”.

Instilling confidence and a feeling of being valued in employees is also crucial, and Shrivastava certainly believes that her ideas and perspectives are welcomed by her employer.

“I’m confident that if I have some ideas I would be heard, regardless of the position I hold in the company,” she said.