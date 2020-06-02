13 remote-work influencers you should be following

Feeling overwhelmed by the ocean of content out there on remote work? Here are 13 interesting people to follow.

With more people around the world working remotely than ever before and companies starting to discuss the future of office life, you may be interested in some insights in this evolving area.

Whether you’re looking for photos of cute canine companions or tips for at-home work set-ups, there’s bound to be someone in this list for you to follow.

Rose Barrett

Self-described as a “remote-work advocate”, Rose Barrett is the co-founder of Grow Remote, an Irish organisation promoting remote work as a tool for community development.

On Barrett’s profile, you can find helpful content about remote working, including a link to Grow Remote’s community Slack group.

Kieran Flanagan

Kieran Flanagan, vice-president of marketing at HubSpot, is also passionate about remote working and manages a team distributed across different parts of the world.

With plenty of experience in the world of remote work, he shares his advice on working from home, managing teams from a distance, and the kinds of tools he draws on to help him do his job.

The brainstorm feature in @MiroHQ is #dope for distributed teams. You can collaborate in real-time on ideas and then upvote the ones you like most.#remotestack pic.twitter.com/rqmvemTqbI — Kieran Flanagan 🤘 (@searchbrat) February 7, 2020

Jason Fried

Perhaps one of the more well-known people on this list is Jason Fried, co-founder and CEO of remote-working tool provider Basecamp and author of Remote: Office Not Required.

In his tweets, Fried provides some refreshing perspectives on the topic of remote working, such as his reminder that “remote work is not office work remotely, but a different way to work”.

Tracy Keogh

Another co-founder of Grow Remote is Tracy Keogh, who also has her finger on the pulse of remote-working trends. Keogh highlights some of the prevailing issues when it comes to remote work in Ireland on her social media, such as the lack of visibility of remote jobs on hiring platforms.

She also posts cute photos of her dog.

Finn says we’re done. This week:

40+ learners on boarded in the first national training course in remote – feedback inc ‘spectacular’ (thank you @RemoteRose!)

156 queries answered via @helpscout

1 person employed All volunteer. Thank you everyone who helps @GrowRemoteIrl pic.twitter.com/tYPzSmg0IH — Tracy (@Tracy_Keogh) May 15, 2020

Ciara Garvan

Another company founder to add to your feed is Ciara Garvan, founder of WorkJuggle. Through her platform, she seeks to connect professionals with flexible, contract and remote-working options.

Garvan runs the WorkJuggle Twitter account, where she publishes plenty of advice, news and insights for women in tech, in particular.

Amir Salihefendić

Amir Salihefendić is the founder and CEO of remote-first company Doist, which created remote-working tools Todoist and Twist.

A thread on Salihefendić’s feed from more than a year ago is a great example of his long-standing familiarity with the topic of remote work, and his tweets are a goldmine of tips and tricks.

Monica Parker

Monica Parker, founder of Hatch Analytics, is another fascinating voice on the topic of remote work and the future of work.

Parker, who describes herself as a “behavioural nerd”, posts links to her talks and thoughts on these topics. In the current climate, she has also voiced her concerns on the potential damage using language such as “the new normal” and “returning to work” can do.

Tobi Lütke

Tobi Lütke is the CEO of e-commerce platform Shopify, which came to life a decade ago when it began selling snowboards online and today hosts more than 1m merchants around the world.

Alongside lots of updates and tips, Lütke also used Twitter last month to announce Shopify’s plans to become “digital by default”, adding that “office centricity is over”.

Vanessa Tierney

Abodoo, a smart-working platform, was co-founded by Vanessa Tierney. She has extensive knowledge of remote working, having worked for many years outside of traditional office spaces, and now helps people find remote and flexible work from her base in Wexford.

She shares that knowledge with her followers, discussing job opportunities and trends.

Darren Murph

You might be familiar with GitLab, the remote-collaboration tool for DevOps workers. GitLab employs more than 1,000 people in nearly 60 countries, all of whom are working remotely and are led by the company’s head of remote, Darren Murph.

Given his unique position, Murphy has a wealth of experience to share on Twitter. Recent highlights include a video on navigating exhaustion while working from home and video updates about his CEO-shadowing rotation.

Matt Galligan

Matt Galligan is the vice-president of design at Earnest Research, a data innovation company based in New York. He’s also a big fan of remote working, going so far as to call himself an “evangelist” on the matter.

Galligan populates his feed with updates on his culinary adventures while working remotely, as well as his at-home office set-up.

How do you like my new standing desk? pic.twitter.com/GIg3c1XtfF — Matt Galligan (@mg) May 20, 2020

Anil Dash

Another remote tool is Glitch, a platform for creating web apps. The company’s CEO, Anil Dash, is worth following for his insights into leadership and remote working.

One example is Dash’s plan to share a list of professionals in engineering, media and marketing who are all looking for work at the moment, something companies hiring remotely could benefit from.

Prior to Covid-19, Dash was already managing half of Glitch’s workforce remotely. In March 2020, he shared a useful thread full of his advice on transitioning to working from home.

Sheree Atcheson

Looking for a different way to keep connected while working remotely? Sheree Atcheson, head of diversity and inclusion at Monzo, is spending a lot of her time at home on Animal Crossing. Atcheson has tweeted about her adventures in the virtual world, where she can even meet up with her partner and colleagues while adhering to physical distancing restrictions.

As a global ambassador for Women Who Code, she has also been updating her followers on the organisation’s remote pivot with its first digital conference, which takes place on Friday 5 June.