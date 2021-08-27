8 leading voices in the world of remote working

Since remote working has become a major element of the future of work, here are a few leaders in that space worth following.

At Siliconrepublic.com, we have covered the future of work extensively for many years. The prospect of remote working has featured pretty consistently throughout that coverage but nothing has made the conversation skyrocket quite like the pandemic.

That means that our Future of Work Week coverage last year and even more so this year has centred around what the future holds for remote and hybrid working, as Government discussions and Big Tech policies pave the way for what could be the future of working life.

With this in mind, we wanted to draw your attention to some of the thought leaders and industry experts guiding the conversation around remote working.

Rowena Hennigan

Rowena Hennigan is an experienced remote working leader and has been working remotely herself since 2007.

She is a lecturer at TU Dublin and delivers modules specifically catering to remote working skills and the future of work.

Hennigan is also the founder of RoRemote, where she works with employee assistance programmes to support positive habits and wellbeing in remote and home working.

Chris Herd

Chris Herd is the founder and CEO of Firstbase, a software and hardware platform that aims to make remote working easier for businesses and remote workers alike.

The company, which closed a $13m Series A funding round earlier this year, is led by self-described ‘remote work activist’ Herd.

He frequently tweets about the benefits of remote-first policies and, particularly in the last year, the importance of companies allowing remote work to avoid losing talent.

Vanessa Tierney

Wexford-based Vanessa Tierney is the co-founder of Abodoo, a talent-matching platform for remote recruiters and jobseekers.

Tierney has more than 15 years of international executive search, leadership and talent acquisition experience across Europe and the US, and has been working remotely for almost a decade.

She co-authored a book on remote working entitled, Your Company With No Walls, and spoke to Siliconrepublic.com last year about her tips for working remotely.

Josh Bersin

A long-time expert on all things HR and future of work, Josh Bersin is another leading voice in the remote working arena.

He founded Bersin by Deloitte, which provides research-based membership programmes in human resources.

Bersin is a leading expert and consultant in talent, recruitment and HR strategies and has written extensively about the benefits and challenges of hybrid working.

Tracy Keogh

Co-founder of Irish social enterprise Grow Remote, Tracy Keogh is also a major voice in the remote working sphere.

Keogh has more than 10 years’ experience in technology start-ups as well as a number of years in community development in regional and rural Ireland.

She writes frequently online about the importance of building proper infrastructure around remote working, with a particular focus on rural regions.

Adam Ozimek

Adam Ozimek was appointed as chief economist of US freelancing platform Upwork in 2019 to drive the company’s research around labour market trends and the future of work.

He is an expert in labour markets and produces research in a broad array of economics fields, having previously worked for Moody’s Analytics.

Ozimek’s most recent study published with Upwork focuses on remote work, freelancing and what has been dubbed ‘the great resignation’.

Tammy Bjelland

Another founder within the remote working space is Tammy Bjelland, CEO of Workplaceless, a training company that helps organisations lead distributed teams.

She has an extensive background in education and learning solutions and founded Workplaceless in 2017 when she recognised the growing need for flexible work.

Bjelland has been a frequent public speaker and podcast guest on the topic of remote work and shares her insights on social media.

Darren Murph

Darren Murph is the head of remote at Gitlab, an open-source software development platform for DevOps professionals.

In his role, Murph leads at the intersection of people, culture, operations, inclusivity, marketing, employer branding and communication.

He also serves as a remote work transformation consultant and often writes about the future of remote and hybrid working.