13 tech tools for the future of HR

HR tech is very useful for organisations building out their teams, especially with hybrid and remote working. There’s lots of tools to choose from.

It is probably impossible to avoid technology in the world of work nowadays, and it’s not going to change any time soon.

As hybrid working practices continue to grow in popularity, our need for tech tools is bound to increase. We’ll need tools to connect with our co-workers, tools to automate some of our daily tasks and tools to help us manage time, money and more.

As work and technology become more connected, it makes sense that recruiting and hiring are done digitally, too. HR departments can and do rely on multiple tech tools to help them find talent, no matter the industry. Whether a company is hiring a software developer or a shop assistant, chances are they will use technology in at least one stage of the hiring process.

There are multiple tools specifically for HR staff when it comes to sourcing, recruiting, interviewing and onboarding talent.

Here is a round-up of 13 HR tech platforms that have a role to play in the future of work.

Yello

A talent acquisition platform, Yello is dedicated to helping companies source diverse candidates for their teams. It provides a one-stop-shop for finding and attracting talent, as well as cultivating your employer brand. Its tech helps you automate the interview and hiring process, too.

BrightPay

BrightPay’s payroll software helps companies keep track of the weekly, fortnightly and monthly payroll. Data is stored in the cloud and the platform is fully GDPR compliant.

HoneyPot

HoneyPot is a tech and developer-focused hiring platform used by many of Europe’s major tech companies, such as Zalando. Once jobseekers create a profile on the platform, they are pre-screened with interviews and technical evaluations to ensure their skills are top quality. It is designed to provide recruiters a fast, convenient way to hire machine learning specialists, DevOps engineers, developers and more.

JazzHR

JazzHR is an applicant tracking system that claims to help companies with the human side of recruiting. Its software is customisable, meaning you can tailor it for your business’ own unique hiring needs.

Manatal

Another applicant tracking system, Manatal’s AI recruitment software is designed to hire candidates fast and simply. It offers you a Kanban board to view your recruitment progresses, as well as AI-powered candidate recommendations, onboarding tracking and employer brand building tools.

Enboarder

Enboarder says it takes the frustration out of onboarding new recruits. It’s used by Vodafone, Shopify, McDonalds and more.

Talmundo

Also an onboarding platform, Talmundo says it offers “a seamless onboarding process.” It handles all employee transitions in one place, including preboarding, reboarding, crossboarding and offboarding. It also collects feedback on the recruitment process from employees.

Taskhuman

Coaching platform Taskhuman is a resource designed to make people’s working lives easier and healthier. Its platform connects users with a network of specialists who can advise on anything from emotional intelligence to mindfulness techniques to exercise.

Screenloop

London-headquartered Screenloop uses AI and data to identify gaps in the recruitment process, leverage candidate feedback and provide real-time coaching for interviewers to conduct better interviews and remove unconscious bias from decision-making.

Personio

Personio helps companies digitise and speed-up all the major HR functions. Its major draw is time-saving; it claims that companies can save up to 60 hours per month by digitising their HR paper trail.

Calamari

Not a seafood treat, but a platform that lets HR teams track employee holidays and absences. Calamari also provides clock-in and clock-out tools for staff. You can see and accept or reject requests for leave, track staff’s work times, view the company’s absence calendar and more.

Gusto

Gusto is a HR software platform that lets bosses reward their staff. You can create perk programmes and help staff manage their essential benefits such as health insurance and commuter allowances. Gusto also has payroll, talent management and hiring and onboarding tools.

Devskiller

Devskiller is an end-to-end platform that assesses and manages employees’ tech skills throughout the entire recruitment process. It is a good resource for tech recruiters who want to ensure they are getting the best talent. Tools include a test wizard, manual code test creation tools, tasks in SQL, DevOps and code review.

