The risks and rewards of working in AI and analytics

We have only seen ‘the tip of the iceberg’ when it comes to AI and analytics. Here is some insider advice on how to navigate the sector.

Marc Wall, a deep learning engineer with Intel, struggles to come up with a concrete answer when we ask him what he thinks is the biggest challenge for those working in AI and analytics right now.

“There is no single answer here due to the multifaceted nature of AI and the different functions across hardware and software,” he says. He does mention two difficulties: one being the “torrid pace of change” and the other being the soaring public demand for products.

Both challenges are linked because demand is fickle, and, as Wall points out, concepts that are cutting-edge today can be outdated within weeks.

For PwC’s head of generative AI Martin Duffy, there is one very apparent thing that all AI and analytics professionals have to keep an eye on – and that is ethics.

“The biggest challenge for those working in AI and analytics today is the need to ensure that these technologies are used in a responsible and ethical way. With the potential to have a significant impact on our lives, it is crucial that we take steps to ensure that they are used for good,” he says.

What is his advice on how the industry can ensure the tech it is developing isn’t used for nefarious purposes? Like others we have spoken to in the past about AI ethics, Duffy advocates for education, clear guidelines and proper governance.

Duffy lists other, equally pressing concerns, too, such as potential job losses and security breaches. On the security issue, he says “AI systems are vulnerable to attack, which could allow malicious actors to gain access to sensitive data or control over critical infrastructure. This could have a devastating impact on individuals, businesses and governments.”

Skills are key to avoiding job casualties

On the subject of potential job losses due to AI and automation, Duffy is more positive. He cites a finding from PwC’s recent survey of Irish business leaders on how they use generative AI: “82pc of responders felt that over the next five years generative AI would either create more jobs or have a net neutral impact.”

But there is still the looming sceptre that is Goldman Sachs’ oft-cited report which said that up to 300m jobs could be lost worldwide because of AI and automation. The jury is still out on whether the AI optimists or pessimists will be correct – as Wall hinted developments are still very much happening in real time so it could be another few years before we can assess the impact of the tech on jobs.

Most industry insiders we have spoken to have mentioned the importance of skills to prepare workers for the inevitable changes AI will bring to their lives. Without the right skills, workers won’t stand a chance. This is something that both Duffy and Wall agree with.

Wall advises that people need to be patient with themselves, as there is “a bit of a knowledge ramp” due to the speed of developments. He points out that with rapidly evolving tech there are great opportunities available; “a college graduate can become a leading expert in a short number of years,” he says. Wall himself has almost 25 years of experience.

For those already deep into their AI and analytics careers, his advice is to keep upskilling and understand the requirements for whatever subset of the discipline they are working in.

“Set real expectations. For example, in deep learning have a good grasp of the principles of convolutional neural networks (CNNs), transformer networks and large language models (LLMs).”

Duffy’s tips are similar. “Get a solid foundation in computer science and mathematics. This will give you the skills you need to build and deploy AI and analytics systems.

Passion is power

“Develop a strong understanding of the business domain you want to work in. This will help you to apply AI and analytics to solve real-world problems.”

His main piece of advice is simply to “be passionate about AI and analytics. This will help you to stay motivated and engaged in the field.”

Both Wall and Duffy are enthusiastic about the ways AI and analytics can improve everything from streamlining work-related tasks to the delivery of healthcare.

“We have only seen the tip of the iceberg when it comes to applications using the power of AI,” says Wall. “Exciting times lie ahead.”

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.