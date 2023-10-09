Not au fait with AI? Here’s how to get up to speed

Recent data from LinkedIn said that 39pc of workers are overwhelmed by AI. LinkedIn’s Charlotte Davies has advice on how to help them adjust.

If done right, AI adoption can benefit many IT workers and possibly even help them avoid overwork, stress and burnout. However, the misgivings of some workers around AI should be listened to and not dismissed for mass AI adoption to run smoothly. Earlier in the month, data from LinkedIn based on the responses of 29,000 workers, found that as many as 39pc of respondents felt overwhelmed by AI.

More than a third (36pc) said they are worried they won’t be able to keep up with the AI developments sweeping through their workplace, while 46pc haven’t been provided with any formal training in AI by their employers. More than half (57pc) said they were interested in learning more and receiving training but admitted they didn’t know where to start. Some 33pc have admitted that they were faking their knowledge of AI to look better in front of their colleagues.

‘It’s positive to see people are embracing the shift and focusing on the many benefits AI technology can bring to their working lives’

Charlotte Davies, careers advisor with LinkedIn, says: “Hot off the heels of the pandemic, once again professionals are adapting to another wave of change as generative AI becomes more prominent in the workplace. It’s understandable that getting up to speed can feel overwhelming, but it’s positive to see people are embracing the shift and focusing on the many benefits AI technology can bring to their working lives, including more time to focus on the work they care about and helping with career progression.

“It’s also clear that people are eager to learn more about AI and we’re seeing a significant increase in conversations on LinkedIn with members already adding AI skills to their profiles, but our data also highlights the enormous value of soft skills and how important these will be for the future as we continue to navigate this new tech and the change it brings.”

Here are Davies’ top tips for getting to grips with AI technologies in the workplace.

Learn the lingo

“Having the language to talk about and understand AI will put you ahead of the curve,” says Davies. Naturally, she recommends using resources like LinkedIn Learning. “Study up on popular AI skills with resources like LinkedIn Learning where you can find the most popular AI courses unlocked for free until the end of the year. A good place to start is with How to Research and Write using generative AI and What is Generative AI. Alternatively, a full list of LinkedIn’s AI education offerings is available here.

Embrace the experts and tap into your network

“Reach out to your network to share learnings and stay up to speed on AI by following thought leaders,” says Davies. That can be on sites like LinkedIn, through specialist tech publications or by talking to more experienced colleagues. Earlier this year, Hays’ Canada lead, Travis O’Rourke, wrote a comprehensive guide on how to leverage generative AI for productivity which is a great place to start if you’re not convinced of the benefits. As a final note on this point, don’t be afraid to admit you need guidance when it comes to AI tools.

Sharpen up your soft skills

“Don’t underestimate the importance of showcasing your soft skills as AI continues to change the way we work,” Davies says, echoing the words of others when it comes to the importance of communication, collaboration and leadership. Rachel Hamann of AllCampus wrote that employers need to emphasise that technologies like AI are only as effective as the people using them.

Acknowledge your AI worries

“It’s okay to feel a little nervous or overwhelmed with new technology. People felt similarly when the internet was introduced and it’s important to remember that these changes don’t happen overnight,” says Davies. “These are long-term changes and you can do the work to be part of the change, not just be impacted by the change of AI.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.