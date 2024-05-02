What should employers focus on when employees are far far away?

Be it Kerry, Korea or Kazakhstan, today’s workforce has a penchant for travel, but how can employers adequately manage a team that may be continents apart?

The digital nomad or remote working experience has been extensively covered in the media, but what of the employer’s perspective?

For the former, it is an easy picture to paint. With little effort we can all imagine a person, whose job exists entirely online, doing the accounts with a view of the Mediterranean on their doorstep. We know the factors they have to consider to make remotely working viable, such as visa concerns, suitable housing and tax requirements.

So often is the story told from the point of view of the digital nomad, that the employer, who also has considerable concerns to address, is somewhat forgotten. How do employers ensure that they are getting the best out of an employee who is hundreds if not thousands of miles away?

New phone who dis?

Technological innovation truly powers the world. Because of the advancements in this sector, we can communicate with almost anyone, anywhere. The internet has revolutionised how the modern person lives and works.

The less-than-committed employees might use technical issues to shirk work responsibilities. By keeping on top of what is required resource-wise and confirming with the staff member that there will be adequate WiFi, there will be no excuse for a slip in punctuality and deadlines.

Before an employee sets foot in an airport, they should have all of the tech they need to perform their role, either on their person or pre-shipped. They should also factor in time zones that might affect clients or co-workers and update their phone number to reflect the new prefix.

And, of course, continued online safety is essential. Employers should remind remote staff to update anti-virus software consistently and while the new country will have their own GDPR or data guidelines, employees have an obligation to also follow the data policy set down by the company back home.

Be clear

The pandemic and the resulting lockdown mandates enabled businesses to establish, hone and perfect remote working models. Sitting rooms and studies replaced offices and boardrooms for a lot of people.

To be fair, there were initial issues. Do you remember constantly saying “you’re on mute!” and “can you see me now?” But eventually the kinks were worked out and professional life began anew.

It is important for employers to impress upon their staff that, even though they are not in an office, they still must turn up on time, meet deadlines and engage. Essentially, be clear that you shouldn’t even be aware of the fact that they are working remotely, it should be exactly as it would be, were they in a physical working space.

Clear communication reduces the risk of confusion or mixed signals.

Be inflexible

Suggesting inflexibility sounds harsh, but it serves a purpose and conveys the right message. If an employer has a staff member who plans to work from a location abroad, set unchanging dates are fundamental. Once it has been agreed that the employee can go, lock down both the date they plan on travelling and the date they intend to return.

Not only is it important for the employer to implement clear boundaries, but, depending on the country of origin, an extended stay in a foreign country could result in the violation of tax laws that affect the employer as well as the employee.

Make it official

Such is the popularity of remotely working abroad, that many companies allow it on a good-faith basis, without directing employees towards a policy.

Every employee is different. Whilst some will treat the opportunity to work and travel respectfully, others will not be as considerate of the company’s time.

Whereas you can argue till the cows come home over the details agreed in a verbal conversation, policy is set in stone and is always there as a point of reference. It is not discriminatory and it holds employees responsible for their behaviour, good and bad.

It also means, if an employee is proven to be taking advantage, then the punitive measures are clearly laid out.

Amongst other details, the policy should cover what is expected of the employee, the process for information sharing and the consequences of breaking the rules set out. Printed copies should also be signed by both parties.

The policy should make it clear that the right to work abroad in a foreign country is a privilege not a right and privileges can be revoked.

