8 great calendar and scheduling apps to see you through 2024

From the likes of Google, Apple and Outlook Calendar to productivity platforms ClickUp and Todoist, there are plenty of ways to keep track of meetings in 2024.

These days most of us rely on tech for remembering our meetings and tasks; it’s a very rare person who can magically recall every single Teams call or email that needs responding to using their wits alone.

The busyness of modern working life means we need a little help to remind us about our responsibilities. So, enter automation. There are loads of apps and platforms out there that provide various different capabilities depending on what your needs are.

Here, we take a look at eight of the best on the market for 2024.

Calendly

Calendly is one of the best-known calendar tools out there that doesn’t already belong to a big platform like Google or Apple. You can sign up for free with Google or Microsoft. It is great for internal teams and scheduling external calls. It has a very useful form-filling feature that lets people book a meeting slot on your calendar.

Google Calendar

This tool is available on android, web and iOS so you can use it on an Apple device, too, if you don’t like Apple Calendar or Outlook. Google Calendar has a nice, plain interface and is easy to use alongside other Google products like Gmail and Google Drive.

Apple Calendar

Apple Calendar is Apple’s flagship, does-what-it-says-on-the-tin calendar app. Obviously, it is only for Apple device users and you’ll get the best out of it if you already use other Apple-only products such as the Safari browser and iCloud.

Outlook Calendar

If you’re already using Microsoft tools as part of your working day, why not start relying on Outlook? It’s fully integrated into email services so once you send an invite via email it appears on your calendar.

You can also liaise with colleagues and manage employees’ email and calendar items.

Fantastical

Fantastical takes care of “events, tasks and meetings” as its tagline says. It is only available for Apple device users, but it can be a great alternative to Apple Calendar.

Fantastical is available in multiple languages and it has a time-zone converter and a weather tracking function in case your meetings are weather dependent.

ClickUp

It’s a productivity app that includes scheduling and calendar features, so if you need your platform to do more, ClickUp could be a good bet.

You can keep track of your tasks, documents and more, alongside meetings and calendars.

TimeTree

TimeTree is available as a free and premium paid service. The premium plan lets users hide ads and use extra features such as file attachments and event priority.

But even as a free service, the platform is good for sharing schedules and helping team members keep track of each other’s calendars and schedules.

It’s available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Todoist

Like ClickUp, Todoist is more of an organisation and productivity platform. The reason we included it on this list is that it enables a lot of the other calendar apps we’ve featured to integrate with its services. It supports Google Calendar, Fantastical, Apple and Outlook.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.