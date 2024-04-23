What are the best and worst counties for remote work in Ireland?

The recently conducted survey took into account several factors, including broadband speed, rental prices and air quality.

Co Kerry took top billing as the number one county in Ireland for remote work, according to Virgin Media.

A recently conducted survey by the telecoms and entertainment provider took into account several factors to determine the best and worst counties for remote work, including broadband speed, rental prices and air quality.

Kerry was named the top spot based on affordable housing (€1,035 monthly) and internet speeds of roughly 83.35Mbps. Additionally, the region scored well on the air quality index, has a low crime rate and 635 restaurants, bars and cafés.

With an average monthly rent of €1,025, picturesque Co Clare took second position. High-speed broadband (101.65Mbps) and more than 1,305 hours of sunlight per year make the county an ideal spot for remote work.

Though it placed third on the list, Co Laois actually has the fastest internet speeds in the country according to the survey, at around 249.79Mbps. People with children have 63 national schools to choose from and rental costs are, on average, €1,136 a month.

Rounding out the list, in fourth and fifth position respectively stand Co Roscommon and Co Donegal. The average cost of accommodation in both counties is relatively cheap at €905 a month for Roscommon and €886 in Donegal. Roscommon however, has significantly higher internet speeds of 140.19Mbps, in comparison to Donegal’s 85.44Mbps.

The Virgin Media report found that Co Dublin is the worst location in Ireland for remote work. Though it is the country’s capital city, Dublin scored poorly across the board. Monthly rent is roughly €2,102, the level of crime is significant and securing primary school placement is difficult.

Despite having strong broadband connections and atmosphere, Co Cork and Co Galway featured second and third worst on the list. This is largely due to both cities experiencing increasing levels of criminal behaviour and high competition for national school spots.

Sligo and Limerick are the fourth and fifth least optimal counties in Ireland to work from remotely. Both regions report fewer dining and entertainment amenities, limiting potential to transform into a lively working hub.