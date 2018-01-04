Looking for some new podcasts to listen to? These ones will help you further your career and enhance your work-life balance.

We’ve talked about podcasts before. For one thing, they’re a great way to help you make the most out of your morning and evening commute.

They’re also a good way to upskill or improve your personal development, with very little time and effort taken up because they’re so easy to listen to while on the go.

There are plenty of great ones to listen to for entertainment, and there are even more to fuel your interests and hobbies, from creative writing tips to history podcasts.

But, as the Careers team, we wanted to find some podcasts that would most appeal to our readers who are looking to further their career and become successful in the world of work, whatever field they’re in.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up five great podcasts for you to add to your playlist that are sure to give you the motivation and drive to go the extra mile in your career, as well as top tips and anecdotes from leading experts and entrepreneurs.

Masters of Scale

Average episode length: 30 minutes

Masters of Scale is hosted by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman. It includes interviews with CEOs and entrepreneurs who are, in their own way, ‘masters of scale’.

Hoffman takes the listener through stories of how massive companies scaled up from nothing, and these anecdotes from successful people are sure to inspire you. The podcast also boasts a 50:50 gender balance commitment for its guests.

Hays Worldwide Podcast

Average episode length: 10-15 minutes

If you’re looking for some straightforward career advice on the go but you don’t have a lot of time, Hays Worldwide has the perfect podcast for you.

Each episode tackles a specific topic or question that employees and jobseekers will want the answer to. The episodes are usually an interview with one of Hays’ many recruitment experts and will help you at any point in your career, from the interview stage to seeking a pay rise.

How to be Awesome at Your Job

Average episode length: 40-50 minutes

Who doesn’t want to be awesome at their job? This aptly named podcast aims to do exactly what it says on the tin, with host Pete Mockaitis interviewing a wide variety of people about how employees can further their careers and improve their working life.

The podcast’s website also has an excellent breakdown of each episode, highlighting what you’ll learn and providing links to what was discussed.

Good Life Project

Average episode length: 20-50 minutes

For some truly inspirational, feel-good vibes in a podcast, the Good Life Project is for you. While top tips for interviews and productivity advice are important, so too are self-care and a good work-life balance.

Good Life Project episodes are released twice a week, including a long-form interview with an interesting person on Mondays and a 20-minute ‘riff’ episode that will motivate and inspire you.

Tribe of Mentors

Average episode length: 15-30 minutes

Many readers might be familiar with The Tim Ferriss Show already, as it’s one of the top-rated business podcasts available. Ferriss has interviewed major leaders in their fields, and each episode brings its own inspiration.

However, the episodes are understandably long (sometimes 150 minutes) so, for those who are looking for a smaller nugget of Ferriss, we have an alternative.

Ferriss launched Tribe of Mentors in November 2017 as a short-form podcast along the same vein. He interviews interesting people about their career as well as mentors, and generally keeps it to less than 30 minutes.