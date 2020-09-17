Everything you need to know about the EY graduate programme

EY’s Kathy Joyce highlights why you should consider the company’s graduate programme and how to make your application stand out.

Although Covid-19 has had major impacts on employment and how we work, graduates entering the market can still set their sights on exciting programmes.

At EY, the team is busy hiring for its 2021 graduate programme right now. To learn more about it, we caught up with a member of its student recruitment team, Kathy Joyce, before the pandemic began.

According to Joyce, EY’s graduate programme begins in September each year and lasts for either three or three and a half years. Its length depends on the service line and exam route the candidate chooses.

That level of choice extends to other areas of the company too, such as its networks, which graduates are encouraged to join, and its wellbeing initiatives. Joyce said: “There is something for everyone. EY invests a lot in its people and their wellbeing.”

What happens on your first day?

Before all of that though, graduates complete induction. On your very first day, Joyce explained, each person gets matched with “a buddy”. Buddies are there to help with any “day-to-day issues” that crop up during your first few months at the company. A more senior member of staff will become your coach and counsellor, offering help with your career goals.

“I would definitely recommend our programme to graduates because it’s a really exciting time to join EY as a grad,” Joyce said. “The roles of our grads are ever-changing and evolving, meaning no two days are the same. The culture at EY is supportive and inclusive right from the start.”

What do you need to know?

Joyce gave us some advice on what graduates should prioritise if they’re thinking of applying. EY receives “thousands of applications” and conducts “hundreds of interviews” every year for the programme, she said, so standing out is crucial.

“It’s important that you understand what service line you are applying and interviewing for and the general playing field EY operates in,” she said. “You can do this by researching our website, social media and any press releases we have issued recently.

“Along with this, it’s important to show who you are as a person. So, include any interests, hobbies, personal and academic achievements where appropriate, because you never know what you’ll have in common with the interviewers.”

To learn more about the graduate programme at EY, you can visit its student hub or check out its careers portal.