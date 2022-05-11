How Future Human can help boost your career

There’s still time to get a ticket to Future Human 2022, which has something for everyone – especially if you’re looking for ways to grow your career.

Future Human and its predecessor event Inspirefest have been inspiring people from all walks of life for years, particularly when it comes to their careers.

Whether it’s best-selling author Jennifer Romolini breaking down misconceptions around having confidence in your career, or Slack’s Ali Rayl talking about the importance of building a remote work culture, there are always plenty of insights to glean.

Future Human 2022, which kicks off tomorrow (12 May) at the state-of-the-art Trinity Business School, will be no different – with speakers, panels and an all-new set of masterclasses that will help anyone flourish in their career.

On Thursday afternoon, an expert panel on the future of work will look at the realities of how we will work in our new normal, with Boundless co-founder Dee Coakley, Aon chief people officer Lisa Stevens and Hatch Analytics founder Monica Parker.

This will be followed by Rand Fishkin, co-founder and CEO of audience research software start-up SparkToro, talking about the concept of ‘chill work’ and how teams can prioritise their best work.

For leaders, Aon global president Eric Andersen will speak to Future Human curator and Silicon Republic CEO Ann O’Dea on Friday morning (13 May), examining what the future of leadership will look like in workplaces that have been transformed by the pandemic.

Masterclasses

This year’s Future Human event will also include a wide range of masterclasses on Friday afternoon featuring a variety of experts from the Trinity Business School Executive Education team, leaders from Aon, SNP Communications and more.

Trinity Business School’s Dr Loren Duffy will be talking about human-centred digital transformation at 1:30pm, while Dr Maximilian Schormair will deliver an online masterclass on developing an authentic sustainable business model at 2:30pm, with climate action a core tenet of the event.

For those working in healthcare or robotics, a masterclass from Candace Lafleur on healthcare futures is sure to inspire you – especially since she will have several robots with her. Her class also starts at 2:30pm.

AWS In Communities is supporting Future Human to bring a group of recently arrived Ukrainian STEM professionals in person to this year’s event for free. There will be a special masterclass at 1:30pm to welcome them to the innovation sector in Ireland and offer them an overview of the tech landscape.

They will then hear from AWS’s Ronan Guilfoyle, Alannah Murray and Jade Cunningham, who will offer case studies of the company’s work in the cloud, lay out early-career opportunities at AWS, and offer tips and tricks for interviewing in the tech sector here.

As headline sponsor and partner, Aon has flown in several senior leaders to offer a variety of masterclasses both for the virtual audience and in-person attendees.

Whether you’re a leader, working in data and analytics, or just interested in the future of digital transformation, climate or intellectual property, there is something for everyone.

Aon’s head of global programmes for innovation and partnerships, Preeti Asthana, will lead a masterclass at 1.30pm on how stronger collaboration with emerging technology can accelerate the speed of innovation in a digitally enabled future.

Senior catastrophe analyst Michal Lörinc will be leading a class on disaster forecasting in a changing climate at 2:30pm, which aims to show how organisations can be better informed about disaster risks and how they can inform future decisions.

At 3:30pm, chief innovation officer for intellectual property solutions, Brian Hinman, will deliver an exclusive online session on how you can protect your intellectual property. The session will be exploring the increasing dominance of intellectual property and how companies can best mitigate the risks of trade secret theft.

And for those who just want to get a better handle on the future of work, SNP Communications’ Mary Lou Nolan will be sharing some invaluable tips on how to run a hybrid meeting like a pro at 3pm.

The schedule for masterclasses is available on the Future Human website. All classes will take place after lunch on Friday, 13 May 2022.

Future Human is Silicon Republic’s international sci-tech event focusing on the future of work, climate, entrepreneurship, leadership and the web. The event will take place on 12-13 May 2022, and in-person and online tickets are available at the Future Human website. For more information, you can also sign up to the Future Human newsletter for event updates and special offers.

