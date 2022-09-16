How Markdown for Google Docs can make typing work docs faster

Simply by checking a box in Google Docs’ settings, you can avail of several nifty typing and formatting shortcuts.

Enabling Markdown in Google Docs and Slides will mean it can recognise certain symbols and format your document as you type. Markdown is a hugely popular lightweight markup language and smart composition tool.

You may or may not be aware of this useful trick that can make composing things like bullet point lists easier in Google Docs. It can also be used in Google Slides and Google Drawings.

For example, if you type tm, Markdown will autocorrect it to ™. Other examples include (c) to ©; (r) to ®; — to –; 1/2 to ½ and ==> to ⇒. With Markdown, you’ll have less of a need to waste time Googling computer shortcuts for these symbols. (Let’s face it, they are very easy to forget).

Enabling Markdown in Google Docs and Slides is very easy. Once you’ve created your new document in Google Docs, Slides or Drawings, you need to click ‘Tools’ from the menu bar on the top of the screen. Next, click ‘Preferences.’ This will prompt a pop-up menu to appear. To avail of the trick, you’ll want to click to tick the box to enable docs to ‘automatically detect Markdown.’

This means you can now use Markdown as you compose your documents. The smart composition feature can save you time and hassle when you’re typing up reports and other documents for work. You can use Markdown to automatically generate headings, italics, bold text, links and more in your Slides and Docs.

Markdown for Google is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. It is also available to users with personal Google Accounts. You will, however, need to manually enable the tool (following the steps from paragraph 4) in order to use it as it is not automatically enabled.

Markdown was created by John Gruber in 2004. It is supported by several websites including Reddit, GitHub and other desktop and web-based apps. If you’re looking for more detailed instructions on how to use Markdown in Google Docs, you can access resources at Google’s Help Centre.

There is a full list of shortcut examples for using Markdown to add numbered lists, bulleted lists and checklists here. And there is information on how to use shortcuts to change paragraphs and fonts here. If you have time, it can be good to play around with these shortcuts so they stick in your memory better.

It’s worth noting, if you are already familiar with Markdown, that Google Docs doesn’t support all of its shortcuts. It merely converts Markdown into its own formatting.

One major drawback is that Markdown for Google Docs won’t convert text that has been pasted in to a doc from another source. It also can’t be used to insert images, which may bother people who like to make their presentations visual.

That said, Markdown is not the only tool that Google has added to Docs to make its overall user experience better. Earlier this year Google added some new updates that let you collaborate more efficiently with colleagues on composing documents.

Thanks to the updates, Docs users can now get automatically generated summaries of the document they are working on as well as view their documents in a pageless format.

You can also benefit from what Google calls smart chips, or in-built chips that allow you to pull in information from Google Maps or Gmail into documents to make them more informative. These chips are somewhat similar to Markdown in that you just need to type something – for example, the @ symbol to prompt a drop down menu with your Gmail contacts listed on it to appear. From there, you can select whoever you want to include and whoever views the document can see information such as the selected contact’s email address.

The main difference between the Markdown and the smart chips updates is Markdown benefits individual workers as opposed to teams.

