A stack of white playing cards are lying against a pink and blue background. The top card is showing a question mark.
Advice
How to answer 10 of the toughest interview questions

23 seconds ago4 Views

What is your biggest weakness? What would your superpower be? Here’s how you could answer some of the tricker questions interviewers might throw at you.

The last thing anybody wants during a job interview is to get stumped by a curveball. Unfortunately, the reality is that you’ll probably never be 100pc prepared for what might come up. It’s best to try and accept that and consider how you can adapt the answers you’ve prepared to different questions.

However, there are still some particularly difficult questions that can pop up, according to Resume.io. Gathering information from Glassdoor, the Society for Human Resource Management and more, it compiled a list of 272 terrible interview questions and then narrowed them down to 40.

When Resume.io asked a sample of 2,000 people in the US to choose the ones they’d been asked in interviews and which they thought were the worst, these 10 came out on top.

Hiring Now

They include ‘Where do you see yourself in five years?’, ‘What is your biggest weakness?’, ‘Why should we hire you?’ and ‘Describe a time when you failed and how you handled it’.

Not sure how best to tackle some of these? Resume.io looked for advice from business and careers experts, and provided a few suggestions in this infographic.

Overall, Resume.io’s advice for preparing for the toughest interview questions is: “If you work hard and learn to expect the unexpected, you stand a pretty good chance of making a positive impression.

“Try to learn not just the answers we’ve suggested to the toughest questions, but the thinking behind our suggestions. Stay calm, stay professional and use those burning questions as a chance to demonstrate your experience or thought process to your interviewer.”

Infographic giving advice on how to answer 10 of the toughest interview questions.

Click to enlarge. Infographic: Resume.io

