6 ways introverted jobseekers can get employed

Introverted jobseekers can make very good employees, the trick is to know your introversion can be an asset and showcase that to employers.

The hustle people have to go through to get a job is pretty intense, and if you’re not the most outgoing it can be an ordeal. Going to crowded career fairs and cold-calling people is nerve-wracking, but sometimes it is the only way to get employers to notice you.

Or is it? Since the pandemic – and even before it, thanks to LinkedIn and platforms like IrishJobs.ie – it has been much easier to circumvent the in-person route and apply for jobs online.

If you write a great application letter that shows who you are and what your skills are, you can prepare enough for an interview so that, hopefully, you won’t come across as nervous. As Sandro Okropiridze, co-founder and CEO of Stori, an AI-powered content creation platform for brands and businesses, points out, building your personal brand is often half the battle when it comes to getting hired these days.

A personal brand is not something most people think about when it comes to introverts, but it’s probably the lesser of two evils. (The alternative is going to career fairs and cold-calling).

Okropiridze has several pieces of wisdom for introverted jobseekers, and mastering remote communication and building a personal brand are chief among them.

Build your personal brand

“With employers searching social media for their next hire, a compelling online presence is imperative,” says Okropiridze.

“Get online and engage in discussions, join groups and expand your network. Then get to work, consistently curating content that aligns with your professional identity. The greater your reach, the more opportunities that will arise.” And you don’t have to spend time at draining events ‘pressing the flesh’.

Master remote communication

Remote work is definitely a win for introverts. Okropiridze agrees. “With the rise of remote work, the way we communicate in our professional lives has drastically changed. You need to practice email etiquette, enhance your video conferencing proficiency and get to grips with online collaboration platforms. Once you land an interview, remember that body language makes up 55pc of communication, so remove distractions from your desk and keep your eyes on the screen.”

Show off your soft skills

Another thing introverts should do is leverage their natural introverted qualities – because these are often very attractive to employers.

“Introverts are often masters of soft skills, so showcase those — listening ability, empathy and attention to detail — that positively impact team dynamics and enhance problem-solving. Talk up your strengths and emphasise why they’re so crucial to a productive work environment (even if it goes against your nature),” says Okropiridze.

Find an introvert-friendly industry

There are so many out there to choose from. “Focus on applying for jobs in industries that value independent work, such as research, programming or content creation,” Okropiridze advises.

“You will find it far easier to land a role that aligns with your personality and strengths. Thankfully, the prevalence of flexible and remote working today, which provides a positive environment for introverted personalities, means you won’t be short of suitable roles.”

Get interview-ready

The dreaded interview can be a stumbling block for even the most extroverted jobseekers. So, this tip is really for everyone, no matter their personality.

“Go through a list of common interview questions and prepare responses that showcase your achievements and skills and emphasise (with examples) how your introverted personality compliments your work style.” Obviously, if you’re not an introvert just leave the last step out. The point is that extroverts are so often celebrated so it’s time to learn to appreciate your strengths if you’re an introvert.

Ditch the traditional resume

“Ditch the dull list of qualifications, experience and skills, and experiment with unique resume formats and visual elements, such as online portfolios or infographics, instead. Not only will this showcase your creative side, but visual alternatives allow you to present yourself in an engaging manner that doesn’t require extensive verbal self-promotion,” says Okropiridze. It’s a wise trick to use, and jobseekers need all the tricks and luck they can get.

