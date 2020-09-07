All Advice People Employers Jobs
Gary Hartnett. Image: Luke Maxwell/Silicon Republic

Watch: Johnson & Johnson’s crisis management during Covid-19

42 seconds ago7 Views

For a pharma company such as Johnson & Johnson, not everyone can work from home during a pandemic. Here, we speak to the company’s general manager in Ireland, Gary Hartnett, to learn more.

Covid-19 has been one of the biggest tests of leadership and crisis-management skills in our lifetime. Businesses have had to pivot online, stagger teams and rethink their floor plans in order to adhere to public health guidelines and keep their employees safe.

For healthcare companies, working from home isn’t always an option. At Johnson & Johnson, for example, patients are relying on the medicines it produces, and this requires people to continue working on site.

To learn more about Johnson & Johnson’s approach to crisis management throughout the pandemic, we spoke to its general manager in Ireland, Gary Hartnett. Central to his team’s methods, he explains, has been “strong and effective communication”.

The company’s leadership has been tasked with keeping more than 3,750 employees up to date in “a meaningful, authentic, relatable way”. Effective communication has been key, especially during an evolving situation such as this.

In response, Hartnett and his colleagues have prioritised “a very agile operational model”.

“The folks that we could send home to work from home, we did with immediate effect,” he says. “But for others, we made sure that our workplace was super safe. We introduced handwashing, various different signage, social distancing and re-laid out a lot of our facilities.”

Addressing additional burdens

Hartnett recognises that the pandemic has “created an extra burden” for many people. It’s important that management caters to this, he says, such as introducing flexible working hours.

“Our job has been to see what we can do to alleviate that and to mitigate that burden as much as we can,” he says.

This includes taking a “conservative” approach to preparing for the possibility of a second wave of Covid-19: “We’re keeping the measures we’ve implemented in the workplace in place maybe longer than will be expected, but we will be very conservative by our nature because our core responsibility is to protect our employees and keep our business moving so we can keep our patients supplied with the key products and medicines that they need.”

Lisa Ardill
By Lisa Ardill

Lisa joined the team as senior Careers reporter in July 2019 with previous experience in science communication and media. With a BA in neuroscience and a master’s degree in science communication, she is also a semi-published poet and a big fan of doggos.

