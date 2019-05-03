How does Johnson & Johnson recruit candidates?

Want to work at one of the biggest household names in life sciences? Siliconrepubilc.com found out how Johnson & Johnson finds talent.

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) is the largest biotech in the world, employing more than 126,000 people across the globe.

J&J companies have been operating in Ireland for 80 years, with almost 3,000 employees across a network of locations including J&J Vision Care in Limerick, which recently announced 100 new jobs as part of a €100m investment.

But how does one get a job at J&J? Where does the talent acquisition team go to find its top talent and what makes a candidate stand out to them?

Siliconrepublic.com headed down to J&J Vision Care in Limerick and spoke to talent acquisition partner Mary Lane to find out. “Typically, we look to fill roles in engineering, operations, quality and IT,” she said.

Lane said J&J uses a number of different methods to recruit its candidates, including LinkedIn, Indeed and Irish Jobs. Alternatively, candidates can apply directly.

Lane added that one of most important traits she looks for in candidates is energy and drive. “I think you know pretty quickly when you meet somebody, just in terms of their own interest. They have a presence, they really want to come and work at J&J,” she said.

In terms of what the company offers employees once they are successful, Lane said it has a strong benefits package, which includes an employee discount on a range of J&J products and healthcare for employees and their families. “Health and wellbeing is really important to us at J&J, so we actually have a gym at most of our J&J sites,” said Lane. “As well as that we have a super sports and social club based on most of our sites that runs various events throughout the year.”

Finally, Lane spoke about the career opportunities on offer at the company, not just at Vision Care but at J&J’s other sites across Ireland. “These sites are continually growing and expanding so I think new opportunities come hand-in-hand with that,” she said.