Johnson & Johnson Vision Care announce 100 jobs at its Limerick facility

Johnson & Johnson plans to create 100 new jobs as part of a €100m investment in its Vision Care facility in Limerick.

Medtech giant Johnson & Johnson Vision Care has announced a €100m investment to expand operations at its manufacturing facility in Limerick.

The investment will create 100 permanent manufacturing jobs at the site, while the expansion will bring 200 construction jobs to the region during the building process of the new facility.

Minister of State for Trade, Employment and Business, Pat Breen, said the Johnson & Johnson Vision Care expansion is a huge vote of confidence in the mid-west region.

“The expansion, supported by the Government through the IDA, reflects the commitment of the Government and its agencies to pursue balanced and sustainable regional development,” he added.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care’s plant leader John Lynch said the company aspires to bring improved eyesight to people around the world and it can accomplish this through research, development and manufacturing of new medical device technologies.

“We believe that the new manufacturing roles being introduced in Limerick in 2019 will be foundational in helping us bring new, innovative contact lens products to our patients and customers around the world at an industry-leading pace,” he said.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care currently employs around 1,000 people in Limerick. This latest investment is supported by IDA Ireland.

Martin Shanahan, IDA Ireland’s CEO said the expansion represents “not just a substantial financial investment but a considerable commitment to its Limerick operations.”

He added that having a company of this stature expanding its operations “enhances Ireland’s global reputation as a medical technologies centre of excellence and demonstrates how global companies can successfully operate in regional locations”

This announcement comes hot on the heels of another major Limerick announcement, as Edwards Lifesciences announced on Friday (5 April) that it would be doubling its investment in Limerick, creating a whopping 600 new jobs in a new plant, which is due to be completed in 2021.