Throughout the month of May, we’ve looked at Limerick as a growing sci-tech hub. Thinking of moving there? Here’s what you need to know.

If you’ve stopped by at all this month, you may have noticed our spotlight pointing right at Limerick as a growing sci-tech hub that can compete on a global scale.

If you happened to miss some of our coverage, let us catch you up, starting with an overview of the region’s entire sci-tech ecosystem.

From the Limerick Twenty Thirty Plan to the spectacular start-up scene, it’s clear that the region has placed itself in a prime position for attracting top talent – and optimal employment is the region’s next major focus.

1. Lower accommodation costs

We all know about the rising accommodation costs in Dublin at the moment, so it will come as good news to tech talent that vibrant hubs are growing outside of the country’s capital.

According to Living in Limerick, rent prices in region are more than 50pc lower than Dublin, 25pc lower than Cork and 23pc lower than Galway.

If you’re thinking about buying a house when you relocate, you’re in look there too. Average house prices are approximately €170,000 – more than €70,000 cheaper than the rest of the country.

2. Education

Whether you’re thinking of your children at any age as you move down to the region, or you’re thinking about furthering your own education, it’s a strong place to move to.

Limerick city features 33 primary schools and 15 secondary schools. One of those primary schools even introduced mindfulness to its curriculum last year.

At the higher level, University of Limerick is home to the award-winning Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) software research centre Lero. Also streamlining the region’s education is Limerick Institute of Technology, which last year received planning permission to construct a major new campus at Coonagh.

3. City of culture

The region is also renowned as a cultural and artistic hub with theatre, literature, comedy and visual arts coming out of the city and surrounding areas.

Home to leading cultural institutions such as the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance, Lyric FM and The Lime Tree Theatre, Limerick was named Ireland’s first National City of Culture in 2014. Two years later it was shortlisted for the 2020 European Capital of Culture title.

4. Festivals galore

As with most vibrant cities, Limerick offers plenty of festivities for its residents, so those who are considering relocating there for work are in for many treats throughout the year.

For a start, the city’s St Patrick’s Day parade is one of the biggest in Ireland after Dublin. But the region also boasts other great festivals, including Riverfest Limerick every year during the May bank holiday.

5. A city steeped in history

Along with its culture and arts festivals, Limerick is also one of Ireland’s most historical cities.

King John’s Castle sits proudly on the banks of the River Shannon in the heart Limerick and is an iconic Limerick land mark along with The Treaty Stone, on which the Treaty of Limerick was supposedly signed.

The castle also houses the fascinating interpretive centre where touch screen technology brings 800 years of history to life in a captivating historical exhibition.

6. Well connected

Of course, between work, home and all the cultural hotspots and festivities within Limerick, you’ll probably want to know more about what the transport is like.

Limerick is located just 25km from Shannon International Airport, which has full US customs pre-clearance. It’s also well served by public transport and six national roads and there are hourly direct bus and train services to Dublin, Cork, Galway and other major city centres.

Limerick’s transport is also moving into the future. It was Ireland’s Smarter Travel Demonstration City with an investment of €9m.

7. Sports in Limerick

Finally, the region also has a lot to offer sports fans who are relocating to the area. For the rugby, there’s Thomond Park, home of Munster Rugby.

But the region also has the University Sports Arena which has Ireland’s largest sports complex and a 50m Olympic sized swimming pool, and Limerick Racecourse and Greyhound Stadium. Additionally, runners can enjoy The Great Limerick Run every year in May.

It’s also growing in the area of sports tech. Last summer, the SportsTech Ireland initiative was set up to develop sports technology research and business growth.

