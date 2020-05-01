15 online events worth checking out while you stay at home

Here are some of our recommendations for online events you can attend while staying at home, from music and movie events to cocktail classes.

Whether you’re out of ideas for how to spend your long weekend or you’re planning ahead for the next few weeks, check out some of our recommendations for online events below.

Dublin Life Drawing

In response to the current Covid-19 restrictions, Dublin Life Drawing has said that it is “online for the moment” – this means that you can join its classes through Zoom. Participants join a group call, pin the screen of the chosen model for the class and stay online after the class ends to discuss their work and chat.

Online classes are free, but you can choose to donate to either the class model or Dublin Life Drawing, if you wish. Read more about the classes here.

Bingo Loco Quarantine Quiz

Bingo Loco is hosting a couple of events over the bank holiday weekend, with a quarantine quiz and a Sunday family-friendly special on offer. Encouraging people to stay at home, participants should form teams within their households.

Tickets to the quizzes cost €6.50 and there are prizes on offer throughout the event. Find out more here.

Block by Blockwest

Block by Blockwest (BXBW) is a Minecraft-hosted music festival that was due to take place last weekend but didn’t go ahead because of server issues. The good news is that it has been rescheduled to 16 May and will still boast an impressive line-up, including Idles, Cannibal Kids, Pussy Riot and Citizen.

Money raised by the event will be donated to Covid-19 relief efforts, while offering “an online festival experience for the artists that were forced to cancel their tours and fans who missed out on the chance to hear their favourite artists live”. Learn everything you need to know about the event here.

You've only gone and crashed the servers!!! pic.twitter.com/RYyhmPWilI — I D L E S (@idlesband) April 25, 2020

Whiskey from Home

If you’re passionate about whiskey – and cocktails in general – this free event on 2 May will feature seminars, panels and virtual tasting sessions. Whiskey from Home will feature livestreamed events from 5pm Irish time, including content on the basics of bourbon, craft whiskey and cocktail-making walkthroughs. Learn more about it here.

Rebel Ideas

Presented by the How To Academy, this livestreamed ‘masterclass’ will be given by British journalist, author and podcast host Matthew Syed. On 7 May, he’ll take to the screen to discuss adapting and thriving as an “inspiring, creative team leader” amid the disruptions caused by Covid-19. Find out more here.

The Space Between

The Space Between is a hub for yoga and meditation practices and is currently offering online streams of its classes.

You can choose to drop in on a case-by-case basis or sign up to a package deal, all of which will give you access to a “digital studio of recorded content”. Learn more here.

Open House

Perhaps you’re spending more time in the kitchen lately, or you’re taking advantage of the extra time you might have to try out recipes you’ve been keeping on the back burner. Either way, this live baking series from Open House might be of interest. It takes place on the first Thursday of each month and is free to attend. Check it out here.

Big Screen Quiz

Taking place on 3 May is the Big Screen Quiz Live, hosted by Paul Redmond. Tickets cost €2.60 and those taking part, who can watch along on Facebook and YouTube, are in with a chance of winning a €100 prize. Find out more here.

The Global Boardroom

If you’re interested in economic and financial news, the Global Boardroom is hosting a three-day event of livestreamed conversations between senior global decision makers and ‘leading minds’ in policy and business. The free sessions will cover such topics as the exit strategy the world will need to develop in the coming weeks and months and how quickly the global economy will recover. Read more here.

Love From Philly

Perhaps one of the silver linings at the moment is that some of us can now attend events taking place all over the world from the comfort of home, such as this virtual festival in Philadelphia. Love From Philly will host performances from acts such as Kurt Vile, John Oates, Mondo Cozmo and more, all with the goal of helping the region’s artists, venue workers and freelancers who have been disrupted by Covid-19. Find out more here.

Pickathon

Pickathon is hosting a series called Watch A Concert A Day. Today’s instalment is indie psych-rock band Foxygen, who will stream a performance on Pickathon’s YouTube channel. All donations will be given by Pickathon “straight to musicians in need”. Learn more here.

Alison Spittle’s Covideo Parties

Irish comedian Alison Spittle brings her wit to social media in new ways with her ‘covideo’ parties. With the help of her followers, she chooses a film to watch and invites people to join in as they discuss it on Instagram and Twitter. Costumes are more than welcome, too. Follow the hashtag for more information.

Are you going to enjoy your #covideoparty with some fava beans and a bottle of chianti?

Tonight's dress theme is sheep.

Snacks are great especially not human.

Let's watch this oscar winner.

I fully reccomend @dreamgunandsons podcast before hand. Thanks to @DuaneDoogan pic.twitter.com/nf7zEGrhhv — Alison Spittle (@AlisonSpittle) April 29, 2020

National Theatre at Home

If you’re struggling to find something to watch on Netflix or have been craving the experience of watching actors on stage, it’s well worth checking out National Theatre at Home. Full productions on offer include Danny Boyle’s Frankenstein starring Benedict Cumberbatch, which can be viewed on the theatre’s YouTube channel. Find out more here.

Globe Player

More of a Shakespeare fan? If you’re not already familiar with the Globe Player, you’re in for a treat. The website features streams of Shakespeare’s works as they took place in The Globe, from The Tempest to The Taming of the Shrew. Streams are available to rent or purchase. Learn more here.

Stay-at-Home Fringe Literary Festival

Students of Glasgow University’s creative writing department have organised this online event, running until 17 May. You can attend Zoom sessions with a variety of themes and people, including real-time cooking and writing classes as well as poetry workshops. Read up on it here.