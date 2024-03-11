Patience is a professional skill – here’s how to improve it

In life and on fridge magnets, patience is often touted as a virtue, but in the workplace, it is a skill. Here’s why and some tips to improve.

Why is it a skill? Well, because it’s so difficult to be patient and those who are not naturally patient have to work hard at it. The short answer to the question of how to be more patient at work is probably the same for any scenario: take deep breaths and try not to scream.

Unfortunately, that’s easier said than done sometimes – something you’ll know if you are one of those people who really struggle to be patient. We don’t have to tell you why patience is a virtue; you already know, and that’s why you’re here reading this article.

A rushed job is a bad job

Instead, let’s take a look at some practical reasons you should slow down a bit – starting with the obvious: if you have patience, you will be more diligent and thorough. Impatient people tend to miss the finer details and make mistakes – anyone who works in coding or quality control knows that to be true. A rushed job is a bad job, remember?

Be a better co-worker

If you make an effort to be more patient, you’ll be nicer to yourself and your colleagues. You’ll be easier to work with, less frustrated and more diplomatic.

Work isn’t a popularity contest, but if you’re on a team of people you don’t want to get a reputation for having a short fuse. Colleagues won’t trust you, and because of that, you may lose out on promotions and opportunities to further your career.

Now, to advice (finally)

If you scrolled straight down to here without reading the rest… Well, you may as well keep reading because you’re certainly in dire need of advice.

Here’s how you can be more patient.

Know your irritants

What gets you tapping your feet under the desk or rolling your eyes in meetings? Whether it’s bad email etiquette, inefficient co-workers, tardy clients or even noisy eaters in the office canteen, identify what bothers you and avoid it if at all possible. Unfortunately, you can’t be responsible for other people’s actions, only your own. Still, you can drown out noisy chewers with a good pair of headphones.

Tune out, turn off

Having 24/7 access to smartphones means we are never really called upon to exercise true patience when waiting for something anymore. The next time you’re waiting for a bus or a late colleague, try just being alone with your thoughts or reading a book. Ditch the mindless scrolling for a bit.

Play the long game

This one is good to keep in mind for those who tend to get frosty or fiery with people. The next time you feel like giving someone a piece of your mind or throwing in the towel on a project because one thing went wrong, stop and ask yourself: Am I being rational here? Always consider the consequences.

If you can’t kick it, embrace it

Bet you didn’t think we’d say that! Hear us out, a little bit of impatience is no harm – it can help get the job done and it’s a good motivator. If you’re a fundamentally impatient person nothing can really change that. Just use that quality wisely and focus on innovation instead of rolling your eyes in the boardroom.

