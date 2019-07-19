How to get in the zone and be productive at work

Getting into a mode of peak focus is essential for being productive at work.

Being productive at work is not always achievable, but it is considerably easier once you reach peak focus. Of course, if it was as easily done as it is said, the entire world would constantly be working like a well-oiled machine.

The reality is that the human mind is not designed to work at full capacity every hour of every day. That’s fine – better yet, that’s great. The human brain cracked the Enigma code and invented electricity. The natural lulls that punctuate the times between highs are an important part of the process that leads to these kinds of innovations.

Don’t beat yourself up for not always being able to focus. That being said, if you want to know how best to get in the zone, these tips from NetCredit can help you achieve peak focus and storm through the tasks currently on your plate.

First off, realise that there’s not going to be any one-size-fits-all advice. People are individual – yet again one of the good things about them. You’ll have certain hours that work well for you, which may not work for someone else. Go through your best work in the last few weeks and think of when you produced it. Figure out your peak hours and structure your day around them.

Schedule what NetCredit calls a ‘communications break’, in which you consciously tune out from social media and emails. Of course, part of your job may be keeping up to date on both internal and external communications but a constant of barrage of notifications is guaranteed to become a distraction, which will pull you out of peak focus.

For more advice on getting into the zone and becoming productive, check out the infographic below.

