How to use the quiet season at work to your advantage

Is it a little quiet in work? Are loads of people on holidays? Is everything moving just a little slower? That doesn’t mean you have to.

Most people will know about the quiet season in work. August is a common time because schools are off and many people choose to take their holidays during this period.

Depending on the kind of business you work in, though, your quiet season might differ to someone else’s.

How you use this time at work is really up to you, but it’s important that you use it to benefit you in some way.

This could mean getting a leg up on work ahead of the busy period or taking the opportunity to clear things out. Either way, here are some tips to use the quiet season at work to your advantage.

Think strategically

When your usual work quietens down a little, you’ll find yourself with less to do in the same number of working hours, so be sure to use that extra energy and time on the things you didn’t have time for before.

Reviewing and evaluating the previous month, quarter or year can help you figure out what works and what doesn’t. You can then take the time to plan ahead and come up with creative strategies for the future.

Get organised

During busy periods, things can get pretty messy. When you know you will soon again have little time to clean up folders or put processes in place, the quiet season is the best time to prepare.

Take a look at how the current processes work and search for any way you can improve them. Clear out any legacy material you don’t need to make way for the next period and ensure you have everything you could possibly need ready.

Clear out your desk

This might sound like you’re just dawdling, but physically cleaning out your desk, office or workspace will really help your mind work better.

A messy desk doesn’t exactly lend itself it an optimal organised space and, even if you don’t really mind it, you’d be amazed at how much clearer your brain will feel when you have less clutter.

Take the opportunity the quiet season gives to properly clear out every drawer and discard every scrap of paper that you don’t need. Consider doing the same clearout for your PC, too.

Upskill

The quiet season is a great opportunity to upskill and work on your personal development. As we said, having less to do in the same number of hours means you’re freeing up a lot more time to develop and enhance your skills.

There are plenty of options if you want to upskill without doing a course, and there are even a few alternatives available without leaving your desk.

Broaden your network

Catching up with your network or even expanding it could be a great use of your time during the quiet season.

Networking is great for your personal and professional development, so it’s important to always expand your network when you can.

You don’t always have to go to events to do this either. Use your extra time in work to make some fresh online connections to enhance your career development.

Look after yourself

There are plenty of opportunities to maximise your productivity and get organised during the quiet season to prepare you for the next busy period.

However, quiet seasons serve another essential purpose: unwinding. While you’re clearing out your desk or putting processes in place to lower the chances of stress down the line, make sure you take the opportunity to take a breather.

A quiet season usually comes after a long period of working at maximum capacity so it’s important to take that time to reset the batteries and avoid burning out. Get out in the fresh air a little more, do something relaxing on your lunch break and just take it easy.