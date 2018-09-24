Relocating for work? What you need to know about living in Boston

We’ve told you about the job scene, but what’s it really like to live and work in Boston?

Throughout the month of September, Siliconrepublic.com has put Boston under the microscope. We’ve examined its living, breathing sci-tech scene and investigated how and why it thrives the way it does.

We’ve also looked at the movers and shakers within the area that represent some of the driving forces behind the region’s sci-tech hub as well as some of the buzzing start-ups.

With all the talk about what a great sci-tech spot it is, it would be remiss of us not to explore a little more about what life in Boston is actually like.

After all, it’s nice to know which industries are thriving, what the hottest jobs are and what the salaries are like but work only makes up one part of your life.

If you were ever to relocate to Boston for work, what would the rest of your life there look like? We took a look at some of the things you could expect.

Affordability

From Silicon Valley to New York City, the US is not lacking in accommodation pressure points. These locations might be buzzing with science and technology but they’re also home to sky-high prices.

Boston is a much more reasonable alternative to New York or San Francisco, with low-cost living options for entrepreneurs getting off the ground as well as more affordable real estate and labour prices.

Phenomenal brainpower

The Greater Boston area is a melting pot for talent due to almost 60 universities in its vicinity. In fact, the three largest universities – Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Tufts – have earned the area in between them the nickname of the ‘brainpower triangle’.

Aside from churning out some of the brightest minds in the country on an annual basis, these impressive institutions also provide resources, accelerators and talent to nurture the sci-tech community within the city.

Citywide initiatives

Speaking of nurturing its own community, the region is also home to Women Entrepreneurs Boston, a citywide initiative designed to help women launch and grow their businesses.

Additionally, mayor Martin Walsh has outlined several other initiatives and plans to ensure the city continues to improve for its current residents as well as attracting talent from elsewhere, from the STEM bootcamp for Dearborn STEM Academy students to Imagine Boston 2030.

Upskilling and remote working

As well as the top universities that are all within a stone’s throw of the Greater Boston area, there is also a number of opportunities for those living in Boston to upskill through other organisations.

Startup Institute Boston, Girls who Code and General Assembly are just a few options to expand your personal development or help your entrepreneurial side flourish. There are also plenty of co-working spaces available around the area for freelancers, remote workers and start-ups.

Industry events and arts festivals

For the sci-tech community, Boston is home to a variety of conferences to fuel your interest in the industry.

One particular tech event of note is Boston Innovators Group (BIG). It’s the city’s biggest and longest-running tech event and invites early-stage start-ups to showcase their demos and presentations. Another event is Boston TechJam, with live music, local food trucks and interactive challenges.

For some culture, the area is also host to Boston Calling music festival and HubWeek, a vibrant mix of artists, academics, entrepreneurs, researchers, executives, makers and up-and-comers.

Transportation hub

Boston is served by one of the nation’s largest airports, Logan International Airport. A network of highways also connects drivers throughout the region.

For commuting, many Bostonians now rely on the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, locally called the ‘T’, which serves the city and its neighbourhoods and suburbs with a train, bus and subway system.

History and culture

For culture fiends, the region is steeped in history. The Freedom Trail offers a glimpse of the country’s history, while the Museum of Fine Arts provides a taste of culture. Boston is also noted for its abundance of scholarly and public libraries.

Outdoor enthusiasts can spend a day boating on the Charles River or pass an afternoon in the Boston Public Garden, where there are a number of notable statues, including the equestrian statue of George Washington.

Sports

Of course, one can’t talk about Boston life without a nod to its sports. Aside from being home to the world-famous Fenway Park and the Boston Red Sox, the region is also home to the Celtics, the Bruins and the New England Patriots.

Boston is the only city in professional sports in which all facilities are privately owned and operated. The Patriots own Gillette Stadium, the Red Sox own Fenway Park, and TD Garden is owned by Delaware North, owner of the Bruins.

As the oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball, Fenway holds a special place in the heart of baseball fans everywhere and offers a number of tours throughout the year.