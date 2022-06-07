9 reasons to consider becoming a software developer

Code Institute’s Daragh Ó Tuama examines some of the benefits that come with being a software developer for those considering making the switch.

Career changers are brave. They set out to do a scary thing but, ultimately, they are taking care of their futures.

Whether it’s changing careers because your current job makes you unhappy, or if you just have that itch to do something more interesting, a shift into software development is a very exciting move.

Here’s the good news for career changers: for the last 10 years the demand for software developers has been mammoth. Simply put, there are not enough programmers. This was most visible over the last two years as companies rushed to up their online game.

A software developer’s speciality lies in developing software for companies to accomplish a specific purpose. The created software can be a game, a database program, a website etc.

The software developer’s job is to write and run codes until the programs meet the client’s requirements. The position may be demanding but the benefits of completing the tasks are well worth the effort. As a result, software development continues to be one of the highest-paying jobs.

Here are nine reasons why software development is the ideal role for ambitious career changers.

1. Software developers are in huge demand

Right now, there is a massive global skills shortage in the technology sector. Log onto your go-to jobs site and type in the word ‘software’. How many jobs popped up? Probably thousands.

The thing is, software development skills are no longer confined to the tech industry. Having these skills is a bonus for most jobs. All good businesses have websites and apps, and the requirement for IT know-how is huge.

2. It’s great for those who like solving problems

Do you have an uncanny ability to solve even the most challenging problems? Then software development is something you should absolutely try.

Why? Software development is hours of writing and executing codes, debugging and solving the erupted errors. Employers are also looking for employees who can develop innovative solutions to existing problems.

3. You will always be learning

Working in the tech industry means you must constantly learn new things. New programming languages, innovations and features regularly emerge in the tech sector.

As a result, a software developer is always learning something new and stay ahead of the curve in terms of technical expertise.

4. It can bring a high salary

The high pay is another appealing argument to work as a software developer. Software developers are in high demand and earn incredible salaries from entry-level up. And the amount increases with experience and successful projects.

5. It’s a collaborative career

Software development isn’t a solitary activity. Instead, a team of highly skilled developers is necessary to construct a successful business model.

As a software developer, you will be part of an equally enthusiastic team. As a result, you’ll make more connections and have a better chance of starting your own business.

6. Software development exercises your creativity

Do you have an idea? You can create unique software with just that idea, no matter how innovative or challenging it is. One of the perks of working as a software developer is the ability to do so.

As you’d be taught every nook and cranny of development, you’ll have a better understanding of how the computer world works and be able to pitch your ideas for creating software that will help others.

7. Software developers can often work remotely

The days of getting up and commuting to work are long gone for many. Most people can now work entirely on computers. Thus, employees are no longer required to report to the office.

Software developers whose entire job relies on typing codes on the desktop can work remotely to do their job.

8. Career progression

It is easier for coders to climb a career ladder. This is because new technology is always required and because so many industries depend on it. Companies are constantly looking for software developers and as teams grow, so too do management structures.

Generally, a junior developer turns into a senior developer within five years. After that, your value increases and so too does your spot on the career ladder.

9. Job satisfaction

Firstly, the satisfaction from creating code is unmatched. Unlike some other jobs, your results are always easy to see after you design something with code.

Whether it’s a website that you are designing or adding lines of code to future tech, the results are generally clear.

No matter what the reason, if you have been thinking about a career in tech, with the growth of technology, the possibilities in this field are endless and in huge demand.

By Daragh Ó Tuama

Daragh Ó Tuama is the digital content and production manager of Code Institute, which recently published an e-book examining what to expect when changing careers to software development.

