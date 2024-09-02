Top tips for managing the post-holiday blues

Going back to work after a long break can be overwhelming, but there are a number of ways you can ease yourself back in.

No matter how much you love your job, returning to work after a break away, particularly if it was somewhere with plenty of sun, can bring about the post-holiday blues. Making that transition from rest and relaxation back into a structured working day takes effort.

If you don’t want all the good of your stress-relieving trip to be drained away by a mountain of tasks and emails, then keep reading to see how you can return to work with a happy and productive mindset.

Get your ducks in a row

To avoid a chaotic and confusing return to work after time away, you should make sure all of your ducks are in row before you go. By putting aside some time for administrative duties you can set yourself up for a seamless exit and entry back into your role.

Making to-do lists with achievable deadlines is a great way to make sure your work is in order prior to your holiday. Additionally, you should work with your team to ensure that anything that needs your attention whilst you’re away can be dealt with by a colleague.

People will inevitably email you, but by setting up an out-of-office automatic response, you can limit the number of follow-up emails you receive. It is also good etiquette as it lets people know that you are not ignoring their message and will respond when you can.

Be realistic

Jumping back into your role after an extended absence is discombobulating and naturally it will take you a little while to get back into the swing of things. It is of course important that your first day back be productive, but don’t put too much pressure on yourself by setting unrealistic expectations.

It will likely take a significant portion of the day to get reacquainted with your team and any updates they may have, as well as getting on top of your correspondence and just settling in. Take your first day back in your stride and do your best.

Prioritise self-care

If you have just come back from a trip and you don’t have any others planned in the near future, it can be a bit disheartening, especially if you are heading into the darker winter months.

It can be helpful to prioritise self-care, whether that is preparing healthy, tasty lunches each day, making afterwork plans with co-workers and friends or just ensuring that you get enough sleep so you are energised and ready for the day.

Going for walks, even in regions that don’t get a lot of sunshine can be hugely beneficial, as physical exercise and exposure to fresh air have been shown to positively impact mood, stress and critical thinking.

Plan instead of daydreaming

All work and no play may make Jack a dull boy, but that doesn’t have to happen to you. Instead of daydreaming about past holidays and adventures, why not start planning the next one. Whether it is weeks, months, even a year into the future, there is no reason why you can’t start thinking about where you are off to next.

Having something to look forward to is crucial to your wellbeing, happiness and overall productivity at work, as it is a strong motivator and puts a natural pep in your step. Not only that, but planning trips well in advance also gives employers the opportunity to better manage rosters and company resources.

Look for support

If you find that you are anxious about the level of work post-break, or that you are not finding your groove as quickly as you thought you would, don’t be afraid to lean on your co-workers for support.

We all get the blues on occasion. It is a completely normal response to feel down when something fun or relaxing comes to an end, but if you find that these feelings persist and are becoming overwhelming then speak to your employer who may be able to offer additional support.

There is also no shame in seeking help outside of work with a profesonal who is trained to help alleviate feelings that are impacting your personal or working life.

