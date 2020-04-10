13 video games we recommend getting lost in this weekend

Wondering what to do with another weekend of physical distancing? Here are some of our video game suggestions to help beat the boredom.

As the Silicon Republic team stays home, we’ve been diving into other worlds lately through the medium of video games. In case you’re looking for something new to play, here are some of our recommendations.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you’re a Nintendo fan, you’ve likely already heard about Animal Crossing. Originally released for the Nintendo 64 in 2001, the latest instalment in the social simulation series – New Horizons – was launched in March 2020 for the Nintendo Switch.

It’s a calming, laid-back adventure that progresses in real time – perfect to get lost in while you continue to spend some time alone!

[Life Advice] Ah, gazing up at the stars is one of life's true pleasures on a deserted island. If you're lucky enough to spot a shooting star, make a wish before it vanishes. I've heard that something good may happen if you do, yes, yes. pic.twitter.com/FZLPGtvTeb — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) April 9, 2020

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

The sequel to Lego Marvel Super Heroes is available on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. It’s an adventure game that alternates between action sequences and puzzles through the eyes of different Marvel characters, including Star-Lord, Blank Panther and Spider-Man.

It’s a tried-and-tested favourite from our editor, Elaine.

The Sims 4

If you haven’t turned to The Sims while physically distancing yet, that’s an achievement in restraint. The most recent addition to the series is The Sims 4, which combines elements of the original editions with new features.

It’s currently available at a massive discount in many places, too, including the official Sims store and Humble Bundle.

Pokémon

Our sub-editor Sarah has recently embarked on a trip down memory lane. Digging up an old Game Boy Color, she put it to the test with Pokémon Yellow and is determined to finally finish the game she started 20 years ago.

For those of us who said goodbye to our Game Boys long ago, several Pokémon games are now available on the Nintendo Switch. I was given Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee for a recent birthday and can confirm that it’s a wonderful, nostalgia-filled journey.

A big yawn from a big Snorlax—hope you rested well too, Trainers! pic.twitter.com/W1PnGM8pVp — Pokémon (@Pokemon) March 25, 2020

Wordfeud

For something a bit more relaxed, Wordfeud is a free multiplayer mobile word game that lets you play against friends or random opponents in up to 30 games at a time. It’s essentially an app version of the classic board game Scrabble, without the worry of losing letters from the box over time!

Jackbox

Whether you’re physically distancing with housemates or living by yourself, Jackbox is great fun. There are five versions of this online multiplayer game, all featuring multiple sets of quiz-based challenges and puzzles.

It’s available on a range of devices, including PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Apple TV. If you’re playing with people in different locations, I suggest setting up a Zoom call, having one person share their screen, and everyone else signing into the website on their own devices to play along as normal.

Crash Bandicoot

Crash Bandicoot will take you on another adventure in nostalgia. Originally released in 1996, the series now spans 16 titles (18, if you’re counting the spin-offs).

The N Sane Trilogy is a remaster of the first three games in the series, which was launched on PlayStation4, Xbox One, Switch and PC. It’s what our deputy editor Jenny plans on diving into this weekend.

The Last of Us

Jenny also plans on playing survival horror game The Last of Us, in advance of the game’s sequel being released in May 2020. The story follows Joel and Ellie, two survivors of a post-apocalyptic US where most people have been infected by a dangerous fungus.

The game is available on PlayStations 3 and 4.

Disco Elysium

Disco Elysium is a role-playing game set in a city still recovering from a war that occurred decades prior. Through the eyes of an amnesiac detective, players are tasked with solving a murder mystery. The game has been applauded for its distinctive watercolour style, music by British Sea Power and writing by Estonian novelist Robert Kurvitz.

It’s currently available on PC, but releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch are planned for 2020.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Our senior journalist Colm has been getting reacquainted with online gaming now that he and his friends are spending their weekends inside. He recommends this one as a fun, free-to-play game, but warned players to watch out for microtransactions.

The battle royale game can be played on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Not Tonight

Colm is also looking forward to getting stuck into Not Tonight, a Brexit-themed game in which you play a bouncer faced with decisions that will each have consequences on your survival in “a Britain on the verge of collapse”.

Football Manager 2020

Colm’s last pick is Football Manager 2020, through which you can base yourself in 50 of the biggest footballing countries around the world and scout more than 500,000 players and staff.

It’s available on PC, mobile and Nintendo Switch.

Dreams

Finally, our tech journalist Kelly is currently enjoying Dreams. In this PlayStation game, you can create, share and collaborate on bespoke games with “easy-to-use tools”. The creators, who were also behind LittleBigPlanet and Tearaway, describe the game as a “digital playground”.

Kelly also says: “Depending how long this goes on, I may finally become bored enough to try and finish Fallout 4. It’s good to have games where you can pretend to be people who aren’t physically distancing.

“I might even download a truck simulator so that I can pretend to go outside with a purpose.”