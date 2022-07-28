Google’s planned cookie ban pushed back to 2024

Google said it plans to expand the testing of its third-party cookie alternative, the Privacy Sandbox, to millions of users next year.

Google has delayed its plan to phase out third-party cookies from its Chrome browser yet again, citing the need for further test its Privacy Sandbox initiative.

The plan to remove third-party cookies from Chrome was originally set to begin this year, but was pushed back to 2023 after a mixed response to Google’s alternative proposals. The timeframe has now been changed to the second half of 2024.

Google first announced the Privacy Sandbox as an alternative to third party cookies, to try balance concerns from the ad industry. It’s an initiative to create technologies that both protect user privacy and give companies and developers tools for online advertising.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) accepted a revised commitment relating to the Privacy Sandbox in February, which gave Google the green light to remove third-party cookies on its browser.

Google VP of the Privacy Sandbox Anthony Chavez said trial versions of the initiative have been tested for months by developers. He said the most consistent feedback has been a need for more time to properly evaluate the Privacy Sandbox before third-party cookies are phased out.

“This deliberate approach to transitioning from third-party cookies ensures that the web can continue to thrive, without relying on cross-site tracking identifiers or covert techniques like fingerprinting,” Chavez said in a blog post.

“For these reasons, we are expanding the testing windows for the Privacy Sandbox APIs before we disable third-party cookies in Chrome.”

Chavez said trial versions of the Privacy Sandbox will be available for millions of users globally next month. The number of trial users will expand into next year, with plans to have the service “generally available in Chrome” by the third quarter of 2023.

A recent survey from the Compliance Institute suggested that 32pc of Irish organisations are not prepared at all for a cookie-less future, while 56pc are only somewhat prepared.

A weaker ad market

Google’s decision to delay its cookie ban comes as reduced spending in the advertising market impacts the revenue forecast for various big tech firms.

In its second quarter earnings report this week, Google’s parent company Alphabet noted a slowdown in advertising revenue growth, indicating reduced spending in the ad market.

Meta reported its first ever quarterly revenue drop this week, along with an underwhelming forecast for the year ahead. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said there appears to be an economic downturn that will have a “broad impact” on the digital advertising business.

